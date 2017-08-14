The Heatwave Pick Out Some Carnival Melters

The Heatwave are a force to be reckoned with.

Fusing dancehall with soca, bashment with ragga, the London crew are blazing a trail that few can follow.

New single ‘Walk Out Gyal’ features Jamaican veteran dancehall deejay Mr Lexx and hotly-tipped vocalist Keida, and it's absolute fire from the off.

Notting Hill Carnival returns this weekend (August 27th - 28th) and as usual The Heatwave will be there, bringing the best sounds for the finest people.

The crew host their annual Hot Wuk party as a pre-carnival toast, and the London dons have picks out some carnival melters to get us all in the spirit.

Vybz Kartel & Likkle Miss - 'Taxi'



New Kartel has been getting mad response since it dropped. Classic hard dancehall riddim, sick catchy hook and Kartel doing a madness on the verses.

Popcaan - 'Ova Dweet'



Popcaan is finally getting to play to his English fans having resolved his Visa issues. This one got a huge reaction at his sold out headline Hammersmith Apollo show.

DJ Khaled ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'



Probably tune of the year. This will be inescapable at Notting Hill Carnival.

Alkaline - 'Extra Lesson'



Alkaline is the most hype Jamaican artist right now and this is definitely the tune your gonna hear if someone is playing dancehall from their mobile on a London bus.

Drake - 'Blem'



Man like Drake aka Drizzy Ranks. The guy. His musical output this year has been increasingly saturated with Jamaican, African and Afro-Caribbean influence - and is all the better for it.

Ultimate Rejects - 'Full Extreme'



Biggest tune from Trini carnival earlier this year - gonna will be most played on the trucks for sure.

Chronixx - 'Skankin' Sweet'



It's hard to believe that Chronixx only just dropped his debut album. It feels like he's been blessing us with music for about a decade. He's such a huge talent - this is a highlight from the album.

Catch The Heatwave bringing Hot Wuk to Kentish Town Forum, London on August 26th.

