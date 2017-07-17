The DJ Roots Of Nic Fanciulli

Deep down Nic Fanciulli is just a music fan.

A complete obsessive about sound, he travels with libraries of music on his laptop, playlist after playlist of new beats.

But it's not just about the music, it's the way it's presented, the curation, the manner in which each song folds into the next.

From a young age Nic Fanciulli has been besotted with turntables, a dogged advocate for the art and craft of the DJ.

Now able to play all over the world, Nic is taking his My Heart Live show to London for the very first time with a Village Underground show on January 26th.

Clash caught up with Nic Fanciulli to explore his DJ roots...

- - -

Carl Cox



Quite simply the biggest entertainer in the game. He’s stayed at the forefront of DJ’ing for over 25 years now, and makes everyone in the room feel a part of the night. The most enthusiastic man I know, and always puts a smile on everyone's face. Oh yes, oh yes!

I played back to back with Carl Cox at the final Space closing party - that's the footage up above.

- - -

Laurent Garnier



The thing I love about Laurent is his ability to play every genre of music seamlessly. He has an amazing enthusiastic approach to DJ’ing as well that is lacking a bit nowadays.

- - -

Danny Tenaglia



The king of New York and one of the best DJs I’ve ever seen.

- - -

Luciano



Luciano always represented the next step after Morillo. He always brings the party with him and had one of the best residencies in Ibiza’s history, Vagabundos. It wasn’t just about music, but entertainment as well.

- - -

Eric Morillo



One of the first DJs I saw in Ibiza at Subliminal Sessions. Thee original Mr. Ibiza for me. He always had special edits up his sleeve and records no one else knew.

- - -

Catch Nic Fanciulli at London's Village Underground on January 26th - ticket LINK.

