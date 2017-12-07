The Cuban Brothers - Carnival Fifty Six Mix

Dundee is our spiritual home, and we're pleased that the city will play host to new festival Carnival Fifty Six.

A fun packed weekender that fuses indie, hip-hop, and dance, it's a family friendly outing that still knows how to push the boundaries.

Hosted in the city's Camperdown Park between August 12th - 13th, the event will boast more than 100 acts performing across five stages at the easy to access site.

Highlights include Mark Ronson, Rudimental, Clean Bandit and Manchester don Sasha, with plenty more to uncover.

Scottish favourites Honeyblood will perform at Carnival Fifty Six, with the likes of Boxed In, James Zabiela, and Denis Sulta all making their way to Dundee.

Festival favourites The Cuban Brothers are helping open the Tayside jaunt - here's a special summer selection...

Carnival Fifty Six runs between August 12th - 13th.