Six Unmissable DJ Sets at DGTL Amsterdam This Weekend

Before Clash heads to DGTL Amsterdam this weekend as the always-expanding electronic festival series returns to the industrial site of NDSM Docklands, Ben Jolley picks six must-see DJ sets...

With an opening party that boasts a back to back set from Floating Points and Hunee kicking off the Easter bank holiday perfectly on Friday night, the action on Saturday and Sunday is spread across six visually-stunning stages.

As well as the 65 artists booked to play - spanning house, disco, techno, funk, and electro - interactive art installations and sustainability projects are as much a part of DGTL (which also heads to Barcelona, Sao Paolo and Santiago this summer) as the killer line-up.

New for this year is the DGTL party ferry that’ll take festival-goers directly to the improved entrance; running every five minutes until 1am each night there’s no need to wait around for taxis.

And with the aim of becoming one of the first ‘circular’ festivals by 2020, this year’s edition focuses heavily on recycling, sustainability and being eco-friendly; so much so that urine will be converted into drinking water, plastic into oil and there’s a waste-free food court on site...

Back to the music though - these are our six essential DJ picks.

- - -

Or:La



With her own label Deep Sea Frequency - which has already seen releases from Pepe and DJ Seinfeld - the Derry-born selector’s blend of breaks and house are perfect for an early afternoon slot; just watch her legendary Boiler Room set and you’ll see why!

- - -

Amelie Lens



Antwerp’s unstoppable techno queen is known for delivering thunderous, punishing stompers - and with the announcement of her own label this week, Amelie is bound to play to a crowd of thousands as she does most weekends.

- - -

Honey Dijon



Known for creating an endlessly energetic atmosphere when ever she’s in control, missing the Chicago DJ and producer is unforgivable: funky, party vibes guaranteed.

- - -

Mall Grab



Australia’s Jordan Alexander aka Mall Grab is responsible for catapulting the lo-fi house scene out of the underground, thanks to his euphoric releases on Hot Haus Records and more recently his European Nonstop Feeling tour. Always carrying an eclectic record bag, Jordan’s DJ sets are an unpredictable mix of bubbling house grooves and older classics.

- - -

HAAi



A recent Phonox resident and with her own label in the form of Coconut Beats, watching HAAi bring her journeying, explorative sets to an intimate space like Gain is high on our list this weekend.

- - -

Denis Sulta



Like Mall Grab, you never know which direction this Glaswegian party-starter is going to go when he steps up; from house, techno and disco to a bit of ABBA or Prince, nothing is off limits.

- - -

DGTL Amsterdam runs from March 30th to April 1st. For tickets visit www.dgtl.nl

Words: Ben Jolley

