The London duo make stunning, future-facing R&B, referencing everyone from The Neptunes to the halcyon era of UKG in the process.
The pair are set to play London tonight (November 21st) as part of First Fifty, a multi-venue showcase of new talent launched by The Great Escape.
Here, S4U pick out some party jams to get us in the mood...
Prinz George picks...
Suga Free - 'On My Way'
The player's anthem. Warning: Invoking the very rare spirit of Suga Free into the room through sound may have an irreparable, far reaching impact on your life.
Christina Aguilera - 'Genie In A Bottle (Instrumental)'
Seriously underrated exercise in early Noughties production excellence. Sounds like it was made a few hours ago or ten years from yesterday.
DJ Rolando - 'Knights Of The Jaguar'
An underground resistance classic. Makes you want to offer up the youth to Quetzalcoatl.
Rosita Bonita's picks...
Jeshi - 'Rush'
Eargasmic euphoria. It makes me mosh and have a couple highs too.
Norvis Jr - 'Empress'
This track gets the hips greased and soles of the feet alive! It's my full going out and Gass anthem.
Prynce Mini - 'Lead I Lead'
In charge and on top! Need I say more. All the way from Jamaica this rockstar writes bars that stick like wood glue. (Got that knockout rim as well!)
