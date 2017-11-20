Clash simply can't get enough of S4U.

The London duo make stunning, future-facing R&B, referencing everyone from The Neptunes to the halcyon era of UKG in the process.

The pair are set to play London tonight (November 21st) as part of First Fifty, a multi-venue showcase of new talent launched by The Great Escape.

Here, S4U pick out some party jams to get us in the mood...

Prinz George picks...

Suga Free - 'On My Way'



The player's anthem. Warning: Invoking the very rare spirit of Suga Free into the room through sound may have an irreparable, far reaching impact on your life.

Christina Aguilera - 'Genie In A Bottle (Instrumental)'



Seriously underrated exercise in early Noughties production excellence. Sounds like it was made a few hours ago or ten years from yesterday.

DJ Rolando - 'Knights Of The Jaguar'



An underground resistance classic. Makes you want to offer up the youth to Quetzalcoatl.

Rosita Bonita's picks...

Jeshi - 'Rush'



Eargasmic euphoria. It makes me mosh and have a couple highs too.

Norvis Jr - 'Empress'

<a href="http://norvisjunior.bandcamp.com/album/nigga-poltergeist">Nigga Poltergeist by Nelson If Ya Nasty</a>

This track gets the hips greased and soles of the feet alive! It's my full going out and Gass anthem.

Prynce Mini - 'Lead I Lead'



In charge and on top! Need I say more. All the way from Jamaica this rockstar writes bars that stick like wood glue. (Got that knockout rim as well!)

