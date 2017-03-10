Rock And Rules: Alice Cooper

Original shock rocker Alice Cooper is taking you back to school...
- - -
- - -
SHARPEN YOUR SONGWRITING
When you think of Alice Cooper, most people think it’s hard rock and there’s not much thought to the songwriting - it was all
Bands are a dime a dozen, and look at the ones that left their mark: they were ones that wrote great songs, had great personalities, brought you a show that you’d never seen before, and they were great musicians. And they were rock stars! They got up on stage with a certain swagger.
Jim Morrison died trying to be Jim Morrison all the time. Jimi Hendrix died trying to be Jimi Hendrix. Keith Moon died trying to be Keith Moon. Keith was one of my best buddies, but I watched him trying to be Keith all the time, and it taught me one thing: be Alice, but leave him on stage. You don’t have to be him all the time.
When I wrote ‘I’m Eighteen’ and ‘School’s Out’ and all that stuff, I was drinking, and I realised that I gave an awful lot of credit to the formula that I drank, and then I wrote, and then it was a hit.
Bob Ezrin was my George Martin. He was the one that took a bunch of really crazy ideas and put them in a form that made sense on the radio. In other words, we got away with what we got away with because we had all this audacity to be Alice Cooper, and we had somebody that knew how to make it sound great on record.
Words: Simon Harper
