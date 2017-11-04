Premiere: I'm With Her - 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)'

You may not yet have heard of I'm With Her, but the trio is made up of three independently successful artists all deserving of your attention in their own right: Sara Watkins from Nickel Creek, Aoife O’Donovan from Crooked Still, and the double Grammy Award-winning Sarah Jarosz.



The three formally announced their union earlier this year with their first original song, ‘Little Lies’, and are now following that up with their second single, a gorgeous interpretation of Adele’s ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’, taken from the world-conquering chanteuse’s 2015 album, ‘25’.



Recorded at the end of summer at the Taft Theater in Cincincatti during the American Acoustic tour, the song strips the contemporary thump of the original in favour of a simple bass accompaniment to melodious, countrified vocal harmonies, enhancing the song’s defiant and liberating message.



Released today and available on all streaming and download services, proceeds from the sales of the single will go towards Nashville-based enterprise Thistle Farms, a programme dedicated to supporting and empowering marginalised women.



A worthy cause, and an exceptional cover - listen now:







I'm With Her arrive in London for a headline show at Bush Hall on Tuesday 30th January. Tickets will on sale Monday 2nd October.





