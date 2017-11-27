On The Road With Tim Muddiman

Life on the road isn't something that most fans get to see.

For us, a show begins with the support act and ends with the encore, entirely bypassing the travel, the soundchecks, and the general exploration of touring life.

Tim Muddiman has spent time on the road with Gary Numan, splitting his time between solo work and experience with the synth pop pioneer and industrial godhead.

Recently stopping past New Jersey with Gary Numan, Tim Muddiman took a few snaps, showing another side to touring life.

A talented photographer, these snaps offer a different perspective, one fans very rarely get to see.

Check out the snaps up top...

