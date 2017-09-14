Oliver Huntemann Mixes New Album 'Propaganda'

Oliver Huntemann makes full use of the space afforded to him by the album format.

The German techno producer enjoys teasing out his ideas, exploring each note to its fullest while retaining an awareness of the club setting.

It makes for inspired listening. New album 'Propaganda' - the producer's fifth to date - drops on October 13th, and it's a rounded, fuller return.

Oliver explains: "The sound of 'Propaganda' is more grown up, I’ve left the times of reducing to the max behind to create a certain atmosphere throughout the whole album."

"Of course most tracks work well on the dancefloor but the task was also to make them as interesting as possible for listening sessions - simply to reach another level."

Intrigued? Well, you should be. 'Propaganda' will stand out as one of 2017's most essential techno LPs, and - as a preview - Oliver Huntemann has pieced together this preview mix.

A lucid run-through some of the album's more intriguing moments, it makes for fascinating listening.

