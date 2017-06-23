Living On The Outside: Eku Fantasy

When is an immigrant not an immigrant? It’s a question I have been asking myself more and more over the last five years or so, and especially since the Brexit referendum. I moved to the UK from Nigeria and not somewhere in Europe, but I still find myself wondering why I hear (and read) that word ‘immigrant’ all the time but it never seems to be directed at me.

The current Windrush scandal has returned the issue to the forefront of my mind – I am a naturalized British citizen who moved here with my parents when I was a child. But, again, society and the government have treated us in a completely different way to the Windrush generation and their children. Why?

An episode from our first summer in London goes some way towards answering the question, I think. My family eventually settled in Bromley (South-East London or Kent, depending on who you speak to). As in Nigeria, our life outside of school revolved almost exclusively around the church. I remember a very warm day during the summer holidays when I was arriving at church for music practice. I was wearing a backwards black Kangol hat (a la Samuel L Jackson) and wraparound sunglasses. (It was the late 90s and I was a teenager, what can I say?)

I stepped into the side entrance of the church and encountered a friend’s mum in the hallway. She looked very perturbed by my presence. Then I took off the sunglasses and hat after which she exclaimed, “Gbenga! You shouldn’t go around looking so dangerous.” We had a laugh about it but twenty years on, I still think about it.

You see, in the hat and sunglasses, I looked like a ‘typical’ black youth. One who might have tried the side door of the church, found it open and sneaked in to see what I could make off with. But without the hat and sunglasses, I was the un-threatening, well-educated, well-behaved boy who was taking time out of his holidays to help out at church.

My family came to this country as economic migrants. But we didn’t move because the economy in Nigeria had collapsed and there were no jobs, neither did we move fleeing war or persecution. Rather, two of my older siblings were at university in the United States and my parents needed us to be somewhere with a better Dollar exchange rate. At school my teachers would joke that I spoke English better than a lot of my classmates. We are those magical immigrants so magical that we didn’t even get called ‘immigrants’ anymore.

I may not be called an immigrant, but I am reminded of the residue of outsider status very regularly. “Where is your accent from?” is a question that I am asked at least once every day. It takes different forms. Sometimes it’s “You’ve got a slight accent” or “You don’t sound like you’re from Brighton.” This last formulation gets to the heart of the question and sometimes people are that direct: “You’re not from here.” It is never said negatively. At least, that is not the meaning that I take. In fact, it’s a positive thing, people setting the mundanity of their background against the exotic one they assume I have. They laugh when I say to them, “Where are you from?” or “You have an accent too.”

My speech has always betrayed me as being from somewhere else, or having been somewhere else. In the UK, it is not being from ‘here’. In Nigeria, it betrayed the fact that I had lived abroad (my family lived in the The Hague from 1990 to 1994), a status that comes with assumptions about money.

In Nigeria, I was also betrayed by what I didn’t say, or couldn’t say. We spoke English in our house and it’s still the only language I speak fluently. My father is Yoruba but my mother is from Kenya. They didn’t speak each other’s languages and felt that raising their children to speak really good English would give them advantages in life. So in Lagos people would often begin speaking to me in Yoruba and then berate me when I replied in English. Often they wouldn’t need to say anything, though. They still don’t.

It’s as simple as being sat in a taxi listening to the driver speak to someone on the phone and having no idea what he’s saying. That happened to me a few times the last time I was in Lagos. I was in the city of my birth but could just as easily been in Moscow or Mexico City. Waiting to be brought into the conversation. Or hoping to jump in with the few words I did know in the foreign language.

There is a cultural outsider status that sometimes intersects with race but cannot be solely explained in terms of race. That’s what I as getting at when I wrote ‘Living On The Outside’ with my friend Gareth (the other half of Eku Fantasy).

I actually feel as much cultural ambivalence around Nigerians as I do around white British people. I ask myself many of the same questions about where I fit in and whether I am being judged. And I feel more relaxed around my white friends than I do around Nigerians I do not know. Is this because my white friends are my friends, or because I have more in common with them than I do with the Nigerians?

I’ve lived in England for twenty years now. My wife is English. My children were born here. I’m not sure I’d go as far as supporting England in the World Cup, but I’ve now watched more England matches than I have the Super Eagles.

“Are you willing to assimilate?” is one of the questions I grapple with in ‘Living On The Outside’. It’s a question I ask myself every day. That’s the main difference, I would say, between someone who is from ‘here’ and one who isn’t. The constant internal questioning. But perhaps I would be asking the exact same questions if I lived in Lagos instead of Brighton.

