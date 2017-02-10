Influences: Rolling Coastal Blackouts Fever

Australia's Rolling Coastal Blackouts Fever released their debut album 'Hope Down' earlier this month, a terrific opening blast.

Seismic of riff and taut of chorus, the band's snappy, ever-infectious approach daubed some personal lyricism in sunshine abandon.

With another run of UK shows incoming alongside a plethora of festival shows it seems that the group's excellent debut is going to receive the praise it deserves.

Clash caught up with Rolling Coastal Blackouts Fever to discuss a few of the inspiration points behind 'Hope Down'...

- - -

Mental As Anything - 'Live It Up' (As picked by Joe Russo)



A magic song. A chord progression and groove I could listen to for eternity.

- - -

Midnight Oil - 'Only The Strong' (As picked by Marcel)



Rob Hirst drives the song with pure power. He makes the drums sound like they are in pain.

- - -

The Jam - 'That's Entertainment' (As picked by Fran Keaney)



I love the imagery in Paul Weller's lyrics. In this song, he documents his surroundings. On their own they might seem innocuous, but lined up together they describe the outside seeping into the inside and taking hold.

- - -

Neil Young - 'Cinnamon Girl' (As picked by Tom Russo)



A big influence on my guitar playing and songwriting. Always follows his intuition, and uses a heavy hand to make simple ideas transcendent. One note solo in 'Cinnamon Girl' is a case in point.

- - -

Paul Kelly - 'Careless' (As picked by Joe White)



The sweet chords and melodies against the dark subject of the song. That style of songwriting gets me. And it's another example of his ability to say so much with so few words.

- - -

Catch Rolling Coastal Blackouts Fever at the following shows:

October

19 Manchester Academy 2

21 Leeds Stylus

23 Brighton Concorde 2

24 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

25 Oxford O2 Academy

