Influences: Mozart's Sister

Mozart's Sister is the glitter-pop vehicle of Calia Thompson-Hannant, a Canadian artist who bends the rules to suit her own whims and ambitions.

Recent album 'Field Of Love' is out now, a record that fuses starkly different colours to craft emphatically stylised results.

Setting off to Europe as part of the POP Montreal tour, Mozart's Sister kindly laid out a few of her Canadian heroines...

- - -

- - -

Alanis Morrissette



Alanis was the voice of a girl generation. The power in every single song on 'Jagged Little Pill' really proved she was a star and spoke to me in a very real way. I still associate certain areas of my home town with listening to that record.

It's like ice cream or granny's perfume... it bonded itself to early foundational memories in my brain. I wish she would do more because she's clearly so talented.

- - -

Bif Naked



She was kinda like the Gwen Stefani of Canada but to me and my friends it was like - but she lives in TORONTO! Which seemed attainable and real. Like this girl can be badass in Canada so can I.

- - -

Sarah McLachlan



No one can write songs like Sarah McLachlan... she managed to merge late 80's new-age production with pop song structures and in my opinion she really succeeded. To me, she was such a genuine and heart-felt musician. It always felt like getting a hug when you listened to her music and listening to her music was kind of like listening to an older artist say - just be yourself and sing with honesty.

- - -

Celine Dion



The queen of the world. Her near-artificial intelligence perfection is insane and when I see her sing and talk I can't look away even if I really want to. Her story is similarly once in a million lifetimes / creepy. starting up her career as a pre-teen she and her life-long manager (soon-to-be-husband) worked her from the outskirts of some extremely RANDOM Québec village to a full-time residency in Las Vegas. It's all so garish and show-bizzy and sparkly and awesome.

- - -

Joni Mitchell



Joni Mitchell is an angel and the biggest bad ass of them all. Her music is truly necessary and there is no one like her - there aren't even any imitators! She does this thing that is so pure and virtuoso that there is almost no style possible to copy - it's all substance and truth.

- - -

Mozart's Sister has been playing on POP Montreal's POP OFF tour - the following dates remain:

May

26 Liverpool Sound City @ Constellation

27 Liverpool Sound City @ Pirate Stage on Clarence Dock

29 Paris Le Pop-Up du Label

June

1 Berlin Torstraßen Festival warm up show @ Acud

3 Krakow GreenZOO Festival