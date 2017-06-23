Influences: Marmozets

Marmozets blasted back with the release of new album 'Knowing What You Know Now' last year.

Crisp, at times visceral, alt-rock with a personal edge, it saw the UK group reach a new level with the assistance of producer Gil Norton.

Hitting the road this summer, the five-piece are set to play a slew of festival and headline shows, including a few surprises along the way.

Marmozets will hit Standon Calling in Hertfordshire next month, and we'll be there to check 'em out.

Ahead of this, Clash caught up with the band to chat about their Influences...

- - -

PIXIES - 'Rock Music'



I remember first hearing this song. It was the second Pixies track I ever heard after 'Here Comes Your Man'. I was in the car with my Dad and 'Here Comes Your Man' came on (I think it was a cassette) and he said “have you ever heard this?” Then this wall of feedback and guitars screeching smashed me in the face. I’d never heard anything like it. I couldn’t get my head around that these two songs were by the same band. It was the first time I experienced a band with no boundaries what so ever.

I’ve always stuck by that with writing even to this day. There doesn’t need to be limits. their extreme use of dynamics both lyrically and musically will always stick with me.

- - -

Big Black - 'L Dopa'



This song and in fact the whole ‘Songs About Fucking’ record is about pure sonic adrenaline. The brightest most metallic dirty guitar sound you will ever hear sores all the way through this record. They pushed limits you don’t even know are there.

I also love the fact they use an 808 instead of an actual drummer. That vibe of having a super repetitive but punchy beat all the way through a song was a big inspiration for the song ‘Like A Battery' initially.

- - -

The White Stripes - 'Black Math'



The White Stripes were kind of the first band I fell in love with that I felt I discovered myself. The album 'Elephant' (that this track features on) was pretty much the reason why I started playing and teaching myself how to play the guitar.

I’d sit in my room for hours on end after school and play along to this record. I just love that it goes from being super high octane into this sludgy drop tempo snarl fest. I get excited every time I listen to this song.

- - -

The Beatles - 'I Want You (She’s So Heavy)'



Let’s be honest here, these four really knew how to write a great song. In fact in my opinion trying to find a bad Beatles song is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

What I love about this song in particular is the outro. It feels like it goes on forever but you just wish it went on for even longer when it finally fades out. The use of arpeggiated complex chord shapes with perhaps the first ever doom riff ever written droning over the top of it is something I’ll never get my head around. It’s so dark but so bright at the same time. I listen to this song at least once a week!

- - -

Beck - 'E-Pro'



I love the simplicity of this track. One Riff, a huge drum grove and one catchy repetitive chorus melody. It just shows that you don’t always need to over think stuff to have a great song. It’s beautifully predicable and it goes where you want it to go after each section.

We used to get stuck in a rut with song and often over thought where it should go. It’s songs like this that make you realise that sometimes the main idea you have is all you need.

- - -

Marmozets are set to play Standon Calling this summer (July 26th - 29th).

