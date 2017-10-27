Influences: George Maple

It feels like George Maple's debut album has been a long time in the works.

After all, the Australian artist's glamorous pop sounds first swept across the web some time back, a delectable fusion of gossamer surface and lyrical depth.

New album 'Lover' is out now, and it's well worth the wait with George Maple continually rising to the occasion.

Clash tracked down the pop talent to find out the key touchstones of her debut album...

Caribou - 'Can't Do Without You'



I used to listen to this Caribou record on repeat when it was first released. I think on the final track of the album 'Will You', I took influence from the use of repetition in this record.

Dance music often has a different structure to pop music and I always wanted this record to emulate that. I didn't want it to be a pop song with verses and choruses etc - It's a way of writing that I want to explore more in the future.

Tina Turner - 'What's Love Got To Do'



For me the title track 'Lover' was meant to be a kind of collision of worlds, I wanted to evoke this sense of drama and emotion similar to those big songs like 'What's Love Got To Do'. I kept imagining it being sung in the rain. Thunder and lighting, orchestrally performing and dancing around and Turner standing wide legged in a power stance right in the middle of the chaos.

Donna Summer - 'I Feel Love'



This track has had a huge influence over so many elements of this project. Donna summer is a hero to me. She spreads love, freedom, warmth and sexuality all of which are fundamental to my creative process and intent. I think on 'Kryptonite' I just wanted to be Donna Summer.

Boy Meets Girl - 'Waiting For A Star To Fall' // Mylo - 'In My Arms'



This is the first interpolation I've ever incorporated into a record. I sang the 'In Your Arms' post chorus hook into the track when I wrote it. At the time I was referencing the track 'In My Arms' by Mylo, but soon discovered that mylo had originally sampled 'Waiting For A Star To Fall' by Boy Meets Girl so began the process of gaining approval from the original writers to clear the interpolation.

The original writers from Boy Meets Girl approved and wrote me a note saying that they really liked the track - it was a very proud moment and was the final piece or the puzzle for the record.

George Maple's new album 'Lover' is out now.

