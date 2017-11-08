Good Trip, Bad Trip: The Sherlocks

When The Sherlocks first started out they weren't sure what to expect.

Four kids looking to turn their passion into a hobby, they booked themselves just one show, one gig to see if it would work.

More than 1000 shows later, it's fair to say that it's working pretty damn well.

The Sherlocks will release debut album 'Live For The Moment' on August 18th, and it's the result of countless hours, days, and weeks of pouring energy into their music.

Clash catches up with the band for a new instalment of Good Trip, Bad Trip - touring tales...

Best trip...

Would be when we went to Texas and played south by south west festival where we had an house with a pool and jacuzzi and loads of shinerbock beer.

Worst trip...

Would be when we travelled back from a gig in Milan and drove for like 15 hours through the night to get back for the ferry to play T in the park festival.

Favorite foreign venue...

Our favourite foreign venue is a small venue in Paris called le mecanique. It was our first ever gig in France and it was a great vibe in there! Full of passionate fans. We can't wait to return!

We're surprisingly popular in...

We're surprising popular in Tawain, we checked out our Spotify insights and there are like over 10,000 people listening to us. Which was a huge surprise for us!

Best/worst exotic food stuff...

Steak, chips, and eggs. Classic.

Most interesting individual you have met on the road...

Although we weren't on the road at the time, a young man from Uruguay came all the way from his home town to our village to meet me and the lads! What an inspirational, interesting man!

My essential travel item...

Definitely my headphones, got to keep the tunes flowing on those long trips, it's the only thing to keep me sane.

Essential travel tip...

Find a good pub that sells good ale find a good seat and sample a few beverages.

The Sherlocks will release new album 'Live For The Moment' on August 18th. Catch the band live:

September

14 Newcastle Newcastle Uni

15 Manchester Manchester Academy

16 Nottingham Rock City

19 Glasgow O2 ABC

20 Bristol SWX

21 Southampton 1865

22 London Heaven

23 Sheffield O2 Academy

