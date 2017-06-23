Good Trip, Bad Trip: The Men

The Men have steered a singular, solitary path.

10 years, seven studio albums, and countless live shows have afforded the Brooklyn group a space to call their own.

New album 'Drift' was recorded direct to two inch tape, while the band's guitar attack was augmented by synths, strings, sax, steel, harmonica, tape loops, and more.

Recorded largely live in the studio, it's a righteous blast of noise, something we'll be exploring in a full album review later in the week.

Eager to catch up with the band, we invited them to take part in our regular Good Trip, Bad Trip series - touring tales from a life spent on the road.

In retrospect, perhaps they had bigger fish to fry...

Best Trip

Nick: First tour all the way through the USA, 45 shows in fewer days.

Worst Trip

Nick: First tour all the way through the USA, 45 shows in fewer days.

Favorite foreign venue

Nick: Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, which has since burned to the ground. Vera in Groningen, Holland. Also the Horseshoe Tavern, in Toronto, Ontario.

We’re popular in...

Nick: Old men’s CD collections.

Most exotic food

Nick: British avocados

Most interesting individual we’ve met on the road…

Mark: Paul MacLeod, the proprietor of Graceland Too in Holly Springs, Mississippi. R.I.P.

Worst on-tour injury, or infection, or accident…

Mark: Our roadie, sound guy and main man Kyle Keays was pegged down by a car loading out gear at a show in Denver in 2011. He still has a scar on his face.

My essential travel item…

Mark: Camera

My essential travel tip…

Mark: Take pictures

- - -

'Drift' is out on March 2nd.

Catch The Man at London's Oslo venue on June 1st.

Photo Credit: Josh Goleman

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.