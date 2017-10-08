Good Trip, Bad Trip: The LaFontaines

The LaFontaines have always gone that extra mile.

The Scottish band have broken the old fashioned way, filling up their van and heading out on the road for lung-bursting tour after lung-bursting tour.

New album 'Common People' is proof - if any were needed - that the group seem to be getting somewhere.

Out now, it's becoming a favourite with fans, bristling guitar pop delivered with no small degree of panache.

Heading back out on the road, The LaFontaines' Jamie Keenan gives Clash a guide to the touring life in Good Trip, Bad Trip...

- - -

- - -

Best Trip…

By far the best place we’ve been as a band has been Morocco. We went to film a video for our track 'King' in the Sahara Desert and it was unbelievable. Only spent the one day and night in the actual desert and the rest of the time was spent driving about seeing the most unreal scenery. The snow capped ruggedness of the Atlas Mountains, to the manic streets of Marrakesh. It was a total culture shock. We were there for one week and it was never boring at any point. I loved the people and all the different types of music I was exposed to over there. 10 out of 10.

Worst Trip…

We were booked for a festival in Surrey one year. We left Glasgow around 9am to try and get there for around 9pm and put up a tent, but we got landed in some really bad traffic. I was desperate for a Number Two but the van hadn't moved for hours. Eventually, I had to go at the side of the road behind a bush but that was when the traffic started to move again. Our van was on the inside lane so I had to sprint up the motorway trying to do up my belt. Particularly grim.

We got to the site about 10 am the next day, and me and Fraz (our tour manager) hadn't been to sleep yet. We got set up and done the gig which was good, but we had to leave after we played. It was hoped we'd get home around midnight that night, but it was about 9am due to the traffic again. The last few hours, Me and Fraz were genuinely starting to hallucinate due to sleep deprivation. I was in charge of making sure he stayed awake, rolling his joints for him and talkin' shite. In hindsight, it was really quite dangerous.

My favourite foreign venue…

The Webster Hall in New York was amazing for its prestige. Melkweg in Amsterdam is another that springs to mind. The backstage area has a wee bit on one of the canals and it’s just next to the Leidseplein, so it's a great location and it has a fantastic sound. Generally, all the venues in Europe are top notch, in terms of how you get treated. Big platters of meat and cheese and unlimited beer. The only thing is that they seem to have noise restrictions in place there. Bit of a cunt when you like to turn it up to 11.

We are surprisingly popular in…

Germany. We don't know if they can quite understand what we're saying, but every time we've played there the gigs have been wild. Bouncing from the get go. We used to be popular in Ayrshire, but hopefully we can concentrate on Rhineland and Bavaria.

Best or worst exotic foodstuff…

I'm no too good an eater. I'm a bread and meat type of guy. For me Katz Deli in Manhattan is a stand out. It was perfect for me. We had seen it on Man vs. Food before going to New York. It was big bagels with tonnes of pastrami. Also, in Italy, I was eating pizza for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and supper.

The worst was some of the stuff served to us in Marrakesh. It was big dishes of meat, cous-cous and vegetables. It was maybe because I seen them put the full chicken in the pot. None of it went to waste. It's head and feet and everything. I'd just eat the bread and pretend to dip it in the big bowl of fuck knows what. Everyone else loved it though to be fair.

The most interesting individual I've met on the road…

I find most people I meet interesting in some way. I loved Anderson .Paak when we toured with him round Europe. Before we had even spoke, I had seen him in the venue and he just oozed charisma. You just knew the guy was great. Maybe the coolest person I’ve ever met. Paul Weller and Paolo Nutini are notable as well, for the fan boy in me.

Worst on-tour injury, accident or infection…

I got a hole in one ear drum and ripped the other about a year ago. It sounded like everything was under water and it was excruciating. I thought it would maybe be game over for the whole music thing. Since then, I've got custom-built in-ear monitors so I can control what I want to hear. After T in the Park one year, I ended up in hospital with a compromised pancreas. I was in this quarantined room for about a week and my right testicle was actually the same size and shape as a fuckin' can of beer. The doctor’s orders to lay off the spirits for good. (I haven't!)

My essential travel item…

Headphones is a priority. Dry pants and trackies, 'cause I sweat like fuck and there's often not warm showers at the places we play. I usually have a couple of books with me as well where ever I go. A wee bit of hash as well to make all the van time that wee bit more bearable.

My essential travel tip…

Steal from the service stations. Fuckin' £2.90 for Irn Bru! These places are all owned by the petrol companies. Fuck them aw! Steal! Steal! Steal!

- - -

- - -

The LaFontaines new album 'Common Problem' is out now on A Wolf At Your Door Records. UK tour dates below:

November

20 Birmingham O2 Academy 3

21 London Boston Music Room

22 Sheffield Leadmill

23 Nottingham Rock City

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.