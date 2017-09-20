Good Trip, Bad Trip: Matador

All the signs are that 2018 will be an exciting year for Matador.

The Irish producer has enjoyed a storming 12 months, playing huge DJ sets and overhauling his RUKUS imprint.

Now a broader label utilising the talents of a host of new signings, RUKUS is set to birth a number of fresh releases this coming year.

Alongside this, Matador will be focussing on his own music, on taking his stellar live show to ever bigger, and ever more passionate audiences.

Clash tracked the Irish talent down for a few tips on how to survive life on the road...

Best Trip…

Bali, Indonesia – because I can zen the fuck out.

Worst Trip…

Amsterdam, The Netherlands…around 2004 – I over-egged it on punnet of Colombian mushrooms after a festival.

My favourite foreign venue…

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – the festivals are some of the best in the world.

I’m surprisingly popular in…

South America – maybe it just seems weird as an Irishman.

Best or worst exotic foodstuff…

Best – A buffet style BBQ joint in Austin, Texas. Worst – A side dish of mashed potato with way too much truffle oil in Croatia, nothing sadder than seeing a good mash ruined by a heavy hand in the kitchen. Criminal.

Most interesting individual you've met on the road…

It’s hard to pick an individual. I’ve been lucky enough to come across people from all walks of life on tour, they’re all interesting.

Worst on-tour injury, infection of accident…

Ibiza, Spain – mid-season arsing around in a swimming pool and I got water in my ears before playing at Space that night and flying on to Paris for a show the next day.

My essential travel item…

My laptop – fully loaded with studio files and music sessions so I can work on the road, and also TV shows and films.

My essential travel tip…

Pre-planning your packing for airport security. Like George Clooney in that film.

