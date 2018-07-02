Good Trip, Bad Trip: Lo Moon

Los Angeles trio Lo Moon have a sublime sense of sound.

Gorgeous, gossamer pop laced with eclectic electronics, the three-piece broke out last year with their wonderful single 'This Is It'.

Opening 2018 by performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lo Moon released their self-titled debut album just a few days ago.

It's been a whirlwind trip, one that has already taken them half-way across the globe.

Clash caught up with the group to look back on their touring adventures in Good Trip, Bad Trip...

Best Trip…

Amsterdam on our last tour was a trip. We decided we were all gonna move there. What a special place.

We got lost in the city for a good seven hours straight. Three of us rented bikes and rode out to the middle of farm land in Northern Amsterdam. It was so incredible. We completely lost track of time and almost ended up missing soundcheck. It was special.

Worst Trip…

We’re all happy to be out there. There’s no bad trips. The worst part of the day is going from the hotel room down to the lobby for coffee. That’s the worst trip. The rest of this is easy!

Our favourite foreign venue…

The Hammersmith Apollo in London was very special. When you play a venue with that much history it always has a different feeling. We knew Bowie, The Beatles and the recent Kate Bush shows were there, so it’s heavy when you step out on stage. We were so grateful London Grammar asked us to support them on that.

AFAS Live in Amsterdam was amazing as well. I think we loved that room because it sounded so good!

We’re surprisingly popular in…

Kansas City, Missouri has been great to us which we all find very weird and amazing. It’s great there.

It’s just bizarre when you have no idea what the show will be like when you arrive and then realize, “wow people know us here?, that’s weird and awesome.” Makes you realize how powerful music can be.

Best or worst exotic foodstuff…

Honestly all food is good food on tour. Haven’t you seen our yelp reviews? Ha! Two of us have to avoid dairy, so when that’s slipped in without us knowing it makes it worse for all of us!

Most interesting individual you've met on the road…

This is not a joke. BUT it’s a guy named TRIP from Portland, Oregon. The stories are endless.

My essential travel item…

Our pour-over coffee.

Essential travel tip…

Make sure you’re not hungry. No one is happy when they’re hungry. Hungry and travelling is a BAD combo.

Lo Moon's self-titled album is out now. Catch the band at London's Omeara on May 22nd.

