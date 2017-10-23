Good Trip, Bad Trip: Happyness

Happyness tour hard.

The band seem to thrive on filling up the tour van and hitting the road, playing dates across the country and beyond.

So far, it seems to be paying off; show by show, Happyness slug it out and emerge triumphant, a band who simply don't know when to stop.

They've amassed plenty of stories along the way, and - with a London date lingering on the horizon - now seems a good time to share it.

Happyness' Benji Compston reveals a few tales from the road in Good Trip, Bad Trip...

- - -

- - -

Best Trip…

Our first trip the US was pretty special. It was for the (sadly now defunct) CMJ Festival in New York in 2014. We played about eight shows around the city and had a hilarious and kind of disorientating time.

We were staying in an apartment near the Brooklyn Navy Yard, owned by a very sweet family. Inexplicably there was a bunch of old gas cookers stacked up in our bedrooms and a massive hole in the floor that went straight down to the foundations.

When we turned up to the apartment from the airport the owner said he needed five minutes to clean the sheets, at which point he proceeded to spray the beds with febreeze and that was that.

Worst Trip…

The night before our last KEXP session in Seattle we were staying in a motel near Sea-Tac airport and in the middle of the night (we were all cramped into one room) we got a knock on the door from two police officers.

Ash answered the door wearing characteristically few clothes at which point we were told we were being evicted from the motel. It turned out the owners of the hotel were convinced that we were members of a prank radio show from the UK (it was the accents) that had been harassing them for the last six months and had decided we'd come over 4,000 miles to show up in person.

Despite a lot of reassurance that we had no idea what was going on, we were hurried out of the building at which point we drove around Seattle at 3am until we found another hotel. That was a low point.

My favourite foreign venue…

Probably 'Paradiso' in Amsterdam. It was where we played our first show outside of the UK and it's just a beautiful place to play, the backstage area leads down to a canal and we love a good canal. Also Fri-Son in Fribourg, Switzerland is pretty awesome - it's an old punk club that we played with The Dandy Warhols a while back.

We are surprisingly popular in…

Nijmegen, Netherlands.

Best or worst exotic foodstuff…

We played a festival in Cyprus this summer and I had Loukoumades for the first time (it's kind of fried dough dipped in honey...). I was completely mesmerised watching this old man flick dough into a pan of boiling oil and then smiling insanely at him.

The most interesting individual I've met on the road…

Probably Stephen Friedland (Brute Force). We got to play with him last time we were in New York and he's a real hero for us.

Worst on-tour injury, accident or infection…

Ruptured intestine somewhere between London and Exeter - long story...

My essential travel item…

A spare intestine.

My essential travel tip…

A good hotel breakfast is always a good idea.

- - -

Happyness’ new album 'Write In' is out now on Moshi Moshi Records. Catch the band at the Garage, London on October 27th.

