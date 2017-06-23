Good Trip, Bad Trip: Angus & Julia Stone

Angus & Julia Stone have travelling in their blood.

Brought up in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia, the duo quickly skipped town, enjoying extensive trips abroad.

By broadening their horizons Angus & Julia Stone seemed to broaden their minds, giving their music a definitively universal quality.

The duo will release a new album later this year, and with a host of international shows on the books it seems they'll shortly be doing what they love best - playing music and travelling.

Here, the Australian siblings describe their adventures on the road in Good Trip, Bad Trip...

- - -

- - -

Worst Trip…

I don't know about the worst trip, but when we first started touring it was a bit of tougher slog...finishing a gig late, packing the car then then driving through the wee hours of the morning to the next destination. Required a lot of song and sugar to keep us all awake.

Our favourite foreign venue…

Well, we have been lucky to play so many stunning countries, see so many beautiful places and great venues. One that comes to mind right now though is the Théâtre gallo-romain, Lyon. Beautiful amphitheatre.

We’re surprisingly popular in…

Lebanon. We played to an amazing crowd there!

Best or worst exotic foodstuff…

Fine dining in Paris is pretty hard to beat. Road side gas station, pit stop snacks leave a lot to be desired...

Most interesting individual you've met on the road…

One would be a long haired, man bunned, deep conversationalist, guitar playing, yoga nidra addicted, music loving American east coaster Ommie who has become a wonderful, fascinating and much loved friend.

My essential travel item…

Noise cancelling headphones.

Essential travel tip…

Sleep as much as you can and then keep a regular exercise and yoga routine.

- - -

Catch Angus & Julia Stone at the following UK shows:

November

7 London O2 Academy Brixton

8 Manchester O2 Ritz Manchester

For tickets to the latest Angus & Julia Stone shows click HERE.