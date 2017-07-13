Gigs Of The Month: Powered By Skiddle - October '17

As the long winter nights begin to draw in and the excitement of the summer’s festival programme has long since petered out, fear not, as October boasts an action-packed gigging schedule that is sure to keep spirits high.

As is tradition, Clash has teamed up with Skiddle to sort through and identify the very best nights out that the upcoming month has to offer musically.

- - -

Jungle (Live) – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory (November 1st) TICKETS



Having somewhat retracted back into their shells slightly after the explosion in their popularity following the collective’s all-conquering self-titled debut record, Jungle are back and performing live on a select few UK dates this Autumn including this showing at the 15th anniversary of Liverpool Music Week (also featuring the likes of Chic, Everything Everything and AJ Tracey).

Their thrilling trademark blend of vintage soul and neon electronics is sure to be a hit and an opportunity to see the band in a relatively intimate surrounding. Who knows, maybe they’ll even debut some long-awaited new material.

- - -

Pete Rock and CL Smooth – London, Garage (October 15th) TICKETS



New York City based hip-hop duo Pete Rock and CL Smooth head to the capital for a nostalgic night of golden-era, crowd-pleasing hip hop. Pete Rock’s expertly crafted, obscure and complex jazz, soul and funk samples laying the groundwork for CL Smooth’s deep and philosophical bars. With only two combined full-length records, expect to hear everything.

- - -

All Years Leaving 2017 (Spring King, The Wytches, PINS) – Birmingham, Hare And Hounds (October 21st) TICKETS



Now celebrating it’s fifth year, All Years Leaving returns this month with an action-packed bill of indie rock talent. The indoor festival has brought together a selection of the country’s hottest new bands from the last couple of years, with the Saturday playing host to the frantic indie-punk of Spring King, doomy sludge of The Wytches and indie sheen of PINS. An absolute must for the indie-kids of Birmingham.

- - -

The Amazons – Newcastle, Riverside Newcastle (October 8th) TICKETS



This month also sees the Reading-based, indie rock monolith that is The Amazons sweep into Newcastle. Having drummed up considerable commercial success over the last year, particularly after they were announced amongst the acts nominated for the BBC’s Sound of 2017 list, the band are riding high having finally dropped their highly-anticipated debut, self-titled album. The Amazons star continues to rise so catch them now before they undoubtedly headline even bigger venues.

- - -

Syd Arthur – Leeds, The Library (October 31st) TICKETS



Canterbury’s favourite psychedelic jazz band, Syd Arthur have worked hard to get where they are now. Forged off the back of endless tours and DIY ethics, the band have ventured where many of their indie peers daren’t go and have embraced a whole host of weird textures and sonics to great effect. Still supporting last year’s critically acclaimed ‘Apricity’, head down to check out the band of indie survivors’ infectious blend of funk grooves and nuanced tones.

- - -

Micron & 909 with Andrew Weatherall b2b Ivan Smagghe – Manchester, Gorila (October 6th) TICKETS



The product of two of the north-west’s clubbing titans joining forces for a night of wacky, eclectic dance music. Manchester powerhouse, Micron and Liverpool-based promoters 909 will be bringing two of dance music’s most expansively knowledgeable DJs for a night of truly eclectic clubbing. From the electro house leanings of French DJ and producer Ivan Smagghe to the frenzied mix of electronica, dub and house of the veteran English DJ Andrew Weatherall, expect a night of wonderful oddities and deep cuts from two men at the top of their fields.

- - -

Supercharged Presents Redlight, Champion, Nyta – Brighton, The Arch (October 28th) TICKETS



Following the success of last year’s sold out Redlight Lobster Boy last year, the British DJ returns for a second year this Halloween weekend. Raised amidst the 90s rave culture in Bristol, Redlight practiced and refined his craft playing the underground scene before emerging in 2012 with double whammy of hits ‘Get Out My Head’ and ‘Lost In Your Love’. Since then he has become a permanent fixture of the UK’s festival season as well as collaborating with artists such as Mobb Deep and Raekwon. The night also sees sets from Canadian multi-instrumentalist and DJ Champion and NYTA.

- - -

Hotflush: Scuba – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s (October 25th) TICKETS



Techno giant Paul Rose, better known by his alias Scuba, has been at the epicentre of dance culture for a long time, having curated the infamous Berlin club nights Sub:Stance at the infamous Berghain and been awarded DJ Mag’s Best Live Act Award in 2013. His Hotflush Recordings label has also sparked the success of many other well-known acts including: Mount Kimbie, Boxcutter and Joy Orbison. Not one to be missed.

- - -

Liverpool Disco Festival – Liverpool, Camp And Furnace (October 8th) TICKETS



Disco fever again descends on Liverpool following the success of the event in May. Featuring the likes of Mr Scruff amongst others taking to the decks for a night that takes inspiration from the legacy of underground music from the prolific scenes of New York and Chicago. With DJs spinning a mix of house, funk, hip-hop and ‘real deal disco’ and the involvement of two revered disco labels in West End and Salsoul Records this is sure to be a big one.

So whip out your flares, unbutton your shirt and ready yourself for a musical extravaganza as the magic of disco takes over Merseyside.

- - -

Words: Rory Marcham

