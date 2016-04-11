Gigs Of The Month: Powered By Skiddle - November '17

It’s officially autumn.

The leaves are turning orange and whilst the weather may be getting colder, the gigging calendar is most certainly getting hotter. So pull on your favourite jumper and head out to enjoy a night of music.

With Hallowe'en looming and the start of a new month drawing nearer, it’s time for Clash to gear up once more alongside Skiddle to handpick the best nights of music that November has to offer.

- - -

Too Many Zooz - Edinburgh, La Belle Angele (November 10th) // Ticket LINK



New York based trio, Too Many Zooz, will be bringing their own self-defined brand of Brass House to Edinburgh’s La Belle Angele in November for a night of triumphant, cacophonous innovation. With a host of inspirations too erratic and far-reaching to even list, Too Many Zoos sure know how to put on a show and are even more absurdist in the flesh than on record.

Since joining Beyoncé to record ‘Daddy Lessons’ and ‘Formation’ for the critically acclaimed ‘Lemonade’ intrigue into the band has sky-rocketed, and rightly so. Head down to the show to experience something you’ve probably never before.

- - -

Abstract Orchestra plays Madvillainy – Manchester, Sound Control (November 16th) // Ticket LINK



The carefully layered masterpiece that is ‘Madvillainy’ is frequently recognised as one of the greatest records (not just in hip-hop) of the century, receiving great critical acclaim. 13 years on and with no follow up insight from Madvaillain, Abstract Orchestra, a collective of musicians who have worked and toured alongside some of hip-hop’s finest, have taken it upon themselves to rework the cult album in the style of a hip-hop big band.

For fans of the record it’s an opportunity to see the record through a fresh pair of respectful eyes. A bespoke show and what is sure to be jaw-dropping live experience.

- - -

Dub Pistols – Brighton, The Concorde 2 (November 23rd) // Ticket LINK



They’re on the hardest working bands currently operating in the UK, but if you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dub Pistols just yet, then here’s your chance! Starting life in 1996, the band have worked through numerous lineups as well as worked with some of their greatest heroes (The Specials, Madness and Busta Rhymes to name a few).

Their people pleasing live show has given them the fuel to keep going for all these years as they concoct a thrilling assortment of big beat, dub, electronica and alternative hip hop. Pure unadulterated fun.

- - -

Immix Ensemble Presents: Jane Weaver and Sam Wiehl – Liverpool, Lutyens Crypt Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral (November 9th) // Ticket LINK



For their third series of unique performances Immix Ensemble have assembled a cast that includes folk songstress Jane Weaver and multi-media artist Sam Wiehl. With the collaboration looking to meld together the artistic vision of Wiehl, psychedelic folk of Weaver and modern classical instrumentation of Immix Ensemble, the evening looks to be a unique experimentation. For those who are willing to try something new and exciting, an experience sure to be something out of the ordinary.

- - -

Jasper James presents Homework – Leeds, The Wire Club (November 4th) // Ticket LINK



After emerging from his background as a prominent tastemaker, the Glaswegian DJ has established himself as a leading presence on the touring circuit. After being named ‘Breakthrough DJ of the Year’ by DJ Mag in 2016 and carefully crafting his own unique cross between house and techno, Jasper James presents Homework looks to be a top-class club night and opportunity to check out the man himself in some of his favourite underground venues. With support sets from Bambounou and Banoffee Pies it looks to be a big one.

- - -

Eskimo Dance – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol (November 18th) // Ticket LINK



Grime descends on the city of Bristol yet again, this time in the form of the Eskimo Dance squad. As the brand continues to go from strength to strength, pushing some of the grime music’s newest and brightest stars to the forefront, now is your chance to catch a glimpse of some of the scene’s best in a raw live experience.

For the big return to Bristol in just over a year, the line-up includes: Ghetts, Devlin, Frisco, 67 and Preditah to name a few. An epic grime event that is a must for fans of the genre.

- - -

Shadow City x Abandon Silence, Midland, Gideon and more – Birmingham, Crane (November 3rd) // Ticket LINK



Shadow City and Abandon Silence join forces to host present an evening of glistening electronic music. Heading the bill is Midland, a producer whose music has flirted with house, disco and surrealist club cuts, with the run away success of ‘End Credits’ asserting his place as a heavyweight of the British dance music scene. His energetic sets are not be missed.

Also on the lineup is Gideon, the curator and producer behind the infamous Block 9 installations at the Glastonbury Festival. With an encyclopaedic knowledge of dance music and a fresh creative outlook, Gideon’s set is not one to be missed.

Be warned, this is an intimate show with a 300 cap so be sure to book your place!

- - -

The Bug presents Pressure – London, Village Underground (November 18th) // Ticket LINK



Dub, dancehall, grime The Bug presents Pressure has it all in what is set to be a night celebrating sound system culture. The evening will see two sets performed by The Bug, one with the help of fellow vocal gymnasts Flowdan, Killa P and Lady Chann, preceded by another dub-orientated instrumental set. It looks to be an all-encompassing night, from classic tunes to the experimental. This will get rowdy.

- - -

Words: Rory Marcham

