Gigs Of The Month: Powered By Skiddle - July '17

July is the point when summer truly kicks in.

Glastonbury has been and gone, and with it the longest day of the year. A month dominated by long, balmy days and cool, inky nights, it’s a month built to absorb the best in new music and to catch up on the old.

Gigs

Stanley Clarke – The Fleece, Bristol (July 19th) TICKETS

Philly born Stanley Clarke cut his teeth on a New York jazz scene that was demolishing the old guard and embracing the new. A member of key fusion group Return To Forever – sampled by Lupe Fiasco, Eric B & Rakim, Jazzanova and more – Clarke’s solo work has included stints alongside members of The Rolling Stones and The Police, before moving into film and television score work.

Quite the CV, all told, but in spite of this Stanley Clarke has never played a full UK (outwith London, at least) until now. This date in Bristol finds the bass extraordinaire touching down in The Fleece, and with the weight of musical history behind him this is certain to be a special evening.

Too Many Zooz – Sound Control, Manchester (July 29th) TICKETS

New York crew Too Many Zooz started out busking in the subway stations of their native city. Fusing an extrovert stance with supreme musicianship, a video of their live set was uploaded to YouTube back in 2014 and promptly went viral, gaining several million views.

Live, the group are something to behold: the dexterity of jazz and the physical impact of house, music simply floods over you, wave after wave of sound that leaves a deep impression. We’ve gone for Too Many Zooz’ Manchester date because, well, the Mancs know how to party.

The Kut – Rock City, Nottingham (July 22nd) TICKETS

The Kut is the alter ego of multi-instrumental Princess Maha. Now, we don’t know for certain if she’s actually a member of the Royal Family – our hunch is that she probably isn’t – but we’re 100% convinced that her fuzzed up grunge-fuelled mayhem is worth catching before the whole thing gets out of control.

Biting alt-rock songwriting that conjures visions of Hole, Mudhoney, or L7, The Kut is a project driven by a rare, rare passion.

Tramlines – Various Venues, Sheffield (July 21st - 23rd) TICKETS

Sheffield is a highly unique city, and that requires a highly unique festival. Tramlines is a three-day multi-venue affair, with the likes of The Libertines, Metronomy, Kano, Toots & The Maytals, Akala, Blaenavon and more taking part.

Enormously diverse, Tramlines can veer from the tropical funk of Flamingods to an astute DJ set from Don Letts in the blink of an eye. If you’re a local, it’s a must – if you’re not, then hop on the bus and head to the Steel City.

Clubs

Robert Hood – Underground, Liverpool (July 21st) TICKETS

If Detroit techno has a more definitive figure than Robert Hood then we’ve yet to meet them. A key component in Underground Resistance and the second wave of techno in the Motor City, the producer has taken his sound across the globe without ever going back on his core principles.

Put simply: a Robert Hood DJ set is a lesson, a message from the lectern of someone who has spent decades at the frontline of electronic innovation. Heading to the always cultured city of Liverpool, the Detroit don hits Underground just as summer hits its peak. Dress to sweat, in other words.

Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul After Party – Hare & Hounds, Birmingam (July 7th) TICKETS

Birmingham’s Mostly Jazz, Funk & Soul festival is an always outstanding cross-section of black music, with this year’s (long since sold out) event boasting everyone from disco queen Chaka Khan to deep funk kingpin Lee Fields & The Expressions, hip-hop icons The Pharcyde to rising UK jazz troupe The Comet Is Rising.

The official after party takes place at the Hare & Hounds, and those thirsty for more will find themselves in exactly the right place, with MHVH vs LTL DJs rubbing shoulders alongside 6Music maestro and legendary crate-digger Don Letts.

Percolate Open Air Party – Three Mills Island, London (July 29th) TICKETS

Renowned party bandits Percolate get their hands on an entire island (well, sort of) in the middle of East London for a huge open air party. Five years of training has led them to this, perhaps their biggest and most ambitious event yet.

Don’t get expecting flash, though. As usual, Percolate let the music sit at the centre of what they’re about, with a well-chosen line up featuring Scuba, the always on-point Moxie, DJ Koze, Leon Vynehall, and so much more.

20 Years Of The Liquid Room – Liquid Room, Edinburgh (July 15th) TICKETS

Edinburgh tends to be slightly overlooked in terms of Scottish clubbing. Yet Auld Reekie, as the Scots call it, can lay claim to one of the most vital clubbing experiences anywhere in the land. For the past two decades the Liquid Room has stood proud as a bastion for club culture, welcoming international guests and providing a platform for homegrown talent.

Celebrating its 20th birthday in style, the venue will welcome regulars Alan Dobson and Jamie MacKenzie alongside none other than legendary selector Sasha. It’s going to be a big one, folks.

