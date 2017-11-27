Gigs Of The Month: Powered By Skiddle - December '17

Christmas is almost here, but before the nation shuts down there's plenty of musical bedlam left to soak up.

Some of the year's biggest tours are kicking off, while clubs are constructing special line ups to run across the festive period and into New Year.

For the final glimpse of 2017's live music events Clash has teamed up with Skiddle to round up some of December's hottest shows...

- - -

Live...

Space – The Garage, London (December 9th) – TICKETS

Liverpool heroes Space were often bracketed as part of the Britpop movement, but the reality is their brand of guitar-led pop music was too left field, too wilfully individual to ever really be bracketed in any one genre but their own.

Heading back out on the road, Space will rummage through their back catalogue for some 90s gems, while adding a few new tracks along the way. Much loved by fans, this is a nice chance to find out what made your older brother or sister fall for the Scouse lads way back when.

- - -

Kyle Falconer – Woodland Creatures, Edinburgh (December 31st) – TICKETS

With The View now taking a short but extremely well earned break, it’s up to Kyle Falconer to lead the charge on his own. Previewing solo material during a select batch of shows earlier in the year, the singer intends to see out the old and ring in the new with an Edinburgh show on New Year’s Eve.

Part of a special Woodland Creatures event, Kyle’s set will borrow from the old and illuminate the new. With a full solo album mooted for release shortly, 2018 could be an important year for the resurgent Scottish songwriting force.

- - -

Deaf School – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool (December 9th) – TICKETS

Every city has its own heroes, the people who somehow tap into the peculiar atmosphere that makes each area distinct. Deaf School seem to get under the skin of Liverpool. Very much local heroes, the dearly loved group will head out on the road this winter for their first spell of live shows since 2015, and they promise to tap into those old energies. Heading to Liverpool on December 9th, this is a rare chance to catch Deaf School in front of a rabid crowd of home fans.

- - -

King Krule – Academy 2, Manchester (December 14th) – TICKETS

King Krule returned earlier this year with ‘The Ooz’, an uncompromising and utterly individual document from one of the most important voices in the country. Live shows have been blessed with a rare energy, with Archy Marshall able to take total freedom in his performances.

Pushing himself to the next level, King Krule closes the year with a full UK jaunt, but we’ve plumped for this Manchester show courtesy of Now Wave. It should be a night to remember – a singular artist in a special city, King Krule’s return to Manchester will no doubt be one of the highlights of the tour.

- - -

Clubs...

Monki – The Arch, Brighton (December 16th) – TICKETS

School’s out! Brighton promoters Sensus toast the end of term by bringing Radio 1 resident and vital selector Monki back to the south coast for a very special event at The Arch.

The venue boasts superb sound and a rare atmosphere, giving Monki the perfect platform to underline just why she is so pivotal in UK club culture. With a student city ready to part and Sensus eager to see out another stellar year, it’s time to put down the textbooks and shake it off.

- - -

Lawrence – WIRE, Leeds (December 23rd) – TICKETS

Not many DJs can get away with simply using their first name – but then, Lawrence isn’t like most DJs. The Dial and Smallville founder has a formidable reputation, with his keen ear for The Next Thing pushing both imprint to cult status.

With his own sets, though, Lawrence is able to impact his personality on a club, expertly tailored affairs that swap well-worn club tropes for a fascination with the new. Returning to Leeds, this stop at the city’s WIRE club will provide some well-earned Christmas cheer – so glug down some cherry and catch us under the mistletoe!

- - -

Ben Clock & Seth Troxler – Motion, Bristol (December 30th) – TICKETS

The period in between Christmas and New Year can feel a tad flat. After all, the presents have been opened, the crackers pulled, but we’re not quite ready to go back to work just yet. It’s handy, then, that vital Bristol venue Motion has pulled together two fantastic club figures for a non-stop affair on December 30th.

Ben Clock and Seth Troxler need no introduction, two stellar DJs whose sets can veer from genre to genre while committed only to rocking a club. With the excitement of New Year set to be tangible this should be one of December’s choice picks, the sound of two incredible selectors pushing each other to the limit. Don’t sleep on this!

- - -

Hidden – Manchester (December 31st) – TICKETS

New Year’s Eve can sometimes feel like a disappointment, with clubs ramping up prices and getting the same old big names in to draw a crowd. Manchester promotion team Hidden, though, are a little different.

Taking control of a warehouse venue in the city, Hidden will open all three rooms for three separate raves – including the rarely spotted Hidden Loft. The line up is being kept under lock and key, but if it’s anything like Hidden’s previous events then you’re going to be spoiled for choice. New Year’s Eve is a time to embrace the unexpected, and this is the perfect place to start.

- - -

