Gigs Of The Month: June '18 - Powered By Skiddle

"It's summertime," as Martha Reeves so aptly observed, "and the time is right for dancing in the street..."

Well, maybe not the street per se. In order to support your local venue you actually have to pass through the doors, and the temptation this summer will be mighty strong.

Festival season has kicked off and some of the hottest acts around on tour, meaning that the live calendar is busier than ever.

Clubs

Tweak In The House - Tweak's 3rd Birthday, Kippilaw House, Melrose - June 8th // TICKETS

Melrose might not be the first town that comes to mind when exploring the country’s clubbing hotspots, but the historic Borders hub is set to come to life when Tweak’s third birthday party hits home.

Taking place on June 9th at Kippilaw House in Melrose, it’s a 12 hour all day feast of underground electronics, featuring a rounded but still eclectic bill topped by Gothenburg great Kornel Kovacs. Not too far away from Berwick-upon-Tweed, this is an accessible alldayer in one of Scotland’s most beautiful regions. Now, raves don’t come much hotter than that…

Daedalus - Village Underground, London - June 22nd // TICKETS

Village Underground is one of London’s true music hubs, from the graffiti murals outside to the train carriages turned into office space on the roof. June provides all manner of treats, but we’ve opted to highlight this live set from electronic producer Daedelus. Crunching future-facing digital abstraction, his techno-leaning sets are a deeply physical experience, none-more-so than when soaked up in expertly laid out Shoreditch venues like this one. Lefto, Kutmah and Indian Wells form support – best be quick.

Andrew Weatherall b2b Manfredas - Soup Kitchen, Manchester - June 29th - TICKETS

What is there to be said about Andrew Weatherall that hasn’t been said a thousand times before? The dapper don of Acid House, his role in British rave culture is insurmountable, a true legend with a record collection that spans everything from rockabilly to dub to fractured techno futurism.

Going back to back with Manfredas, this all night long set at Manchester’s Soup Kitchen should afford these dexterous selectors the space to stretch out, to incorporate fresh sounds into their approach. Only final tickets are available, so you’d best act quick for one of the hottest parties to hit Manchester this summer.

Gigs

The Wave Pictures - Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh - June 14th // TICKETS

Sneaky Petes was – once upon a time – connected to Edinburgh Art School, and that link still permeates the building’s walls. The Wave Pictures make adorable art-pop, a self-effacing bunch whose crisp post-Television riffs are matched to an arch wit half-studied and half-picked up from the streets of Wymeswold. A hilarious, endearing live act, The Wave Pictures will leaf through their catalogue – a new album drops every six months, it seems – for this excursion North of the Border.

DMAs - Sub89, Reading - June 27th // TICKETS

Reading’s scene tends to get overlooked, with many bands simply opting to pack up and head to the bright lights of nearby London. Sub89 is a music redoubt in the area, and pulling in bands of the calibre of Australia’s DMAs will certainly enhance the area’s reputation.

Huge in their homeland and currently busy cracking America, DMAs make songs for arenas, songs laced with ambition, feeling, and huge, colossal choruses. A rare chance to catch them before they explode, this is a must-see.

Ghostface Killah - MK11, Milton Keynes - June 9th // TICKETS

Wu-Tang Clan founder and all-round hip-hop legend Ghostface Killah hits Milton Keynes for a one night only extravaganza. You’d be a fool to miss this. A standout rapper, a noted producer, his catalogue forms one of the most forward-thinking experiences hip-hop has to offer.

An explosive live performer, Ghostface has arranged a full European tour, and this MK11 date is by far the most intimate on his itinerary. Fans are travelling from across the county to get there, so best snap up your ticket before they run out.

Julie Byrne - Studio 2, Parr Street Studios - June 6th // TICKETS

New York’s Julie Byrne is one of those artists that when you hear her, you simply have to sit down and listen. Arresting of voice and mature of lyric, her ability to pick apart an emotional situation and examine it in crystal clarity is simply one of a kind.

Making an all-too-rare visit to these shores, Julie will drop past Liverpool for a special show at Studio 2 Parr Street. Part of a summer-long series of shows at the venue, it’s definitely going to be a night to remember.

