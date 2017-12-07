Gigs Of The Month: April '18 - Powered By Skiddle

April is here, and with it the last of the winter snows have melted away. Rooftop bars are opening up across the land, while the very first entries into the festival calendar are preparing to kick off their festivities.

Gigs...

Porches - The Deaf Institute, Manchester (April 13th) - TICKETS

The Deaf Institute has a reputation as one of Manchester’s hippest, hottest venues to date. From the vast array of artists, it’s a venue that gives the impression that it cares for new and good. American synth-pop project Porches stops by on April 13th. New York-based musician Aaron Maine is here to perform a glitzy set you won’t want to miss.

Trampolene, plus special guests - Actress And Bishop, Birmingham (April 14th) - TICKETS

Rising Britrock band and indie guitar hero’s Trampolene hail from Swansea. Having supported Liam Gallagher, these Welsh wonders are an impressive live group, with the downright energy anyone needs to be successful, taking their fresh-faced alternative rock to another level. With Birmingham on the up-rise, these guys are headed for Actress And Bishop. Part pub, part venue, this place offers a great atmosphere for a gig - the perfect place to catch Trampolene up close.

The Turbans - Drygate Brwing Co. Glasgow (April 14th) - TICKETS

Growing from the intertwining paths of many talented musicians travelling the world, The Turbans have grown from humble beginnings, into a progressive name on the London music scene. The fascinating group will arrive in Glasgow on April 14th, bringing along with them their modern yet energetic performance with reverence for its ancient roots.

On The Corner - Constellations, Liverpool (April 27th- 29th) - TICKETS

Landing on the corner of Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, this brand-new three day event provides a cross section of the UK’s freshest young talent. Channelling jazzy, deep groovy compositions, Vels Trio are set to be enchanting, while the line up comfortable fits acts such as Werkha, Laura Misch, and Yasmin Lacey alongside them. Spread across the weekend, Liverpool sure will be cooking something rather tasty up.

Clubs...

Mike Servito at Juice - Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh (April 12th) - TICKETS

New York’s Brooklyn has developed a strong bond with the underground electronic scene, informing a huge wave of youths within the city’s culture Threading both Detroit techno and house, Mike Servito touches down in Edinburgh on April 12th. Shooting to Sneaky Petes, the best-kept secret DJ is guaranteed to bag deep tasted subterranean noise.

Mella Dee - The Wire Club, Leeds (April 13th) - TICKETS

Leeds is known for having one of the most advanced club scenes in the UK, and with a thriving night-life this makes it a dynamic and exciting place to be. With venues such as The Hi-Fi Club, Wire, and Club Mission the city boasts a world class club reputation, attracting some of the biggest DJs on a regular basis. South Yorkshire born, Mella Dee (Ryan Aitchison) is an experimental producer set to be playing a set April 13th amongst the midst of it all at The Wire Club. With a riveting and creative back catalogue, Mella Dee points to the mysterious yet magical future of sounds.

Floating Points - Foundry, Sheffield (April 17th) - TICKETS

As the birthplace of the Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, and The Human League (to name a few), there is no coincidence that Sheffield has a vibrant music scene. Notably growing to become an up-and-coming urban music scene, this diverse city is full of opportunities for discovering hidden talent. Citied as a DJ, Floating Points (Samuel T. Shepherd) is way beyond his years regarding musical ability. His diverse influence is heavily shown by his individual range and texture of sounds.

Hotbox x King Launch Party - David Rodigan & Guests - Boxpark Croydon, Croydon (April 28th) - TICKETS

All about breaking free and standing out, Hotbox are cutting their own path. Starting a movement of grime and events, this instalment would undoubtably draw a grin on the faces of gladsome grime fans. David Rodigan headline the full and exhilarating night at Boxpark Croydon April 28th. Top dog in the heavy atmosphere of Britain’s reggae dance-halls, he is joined by other grime artists CASisDEAD, P Money, and Sir Spyro.

Words: Lauren McDermott

