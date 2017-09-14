Gang Business: Mist Interviewed

You’d forgive an artist whose journey to the forefront of British rap has been as assured as Mist’s for being cocky. So what’s striking is how down to earth he is.

When we speak, he’s travelling to Leeds for the next leg of a whirlwind UK tour that was briefly interrupted by the arrival of Siberian snowstorms, but far from being stressed; he’s calm, cheerful and laidback. His plans when he gets back to Birmingham? “Watch ‘Stenders, put my feet up, have a cuppa.”

For someone so chilled out, I wonder how he feels about fame. “It’s different, man - I can’t really go anywhere,” he says with a slight chuckle. “But that’s what comes with it, so I’ve just gotta deal with it.”

Mist started rapping as a youngster. His older brother was throwing parties in the garage scene, so rather than having to seek out the sounds wafting across FM airwaves, he was already immersed. “There was youth clubs that did it,” he explains, “but it was more a thing in my house - me and the lads. I had a few mates that made beats, and we all used to just write lyrics.”

His casual telling of these years might give the impression of an easy life but, as he details in so many of his lyrics, he’s had more than his fair share of hardship. It’s clear his parents, both of whom died young, played an important role in his subsequent career. His father was a guitarist in a band, and travelling with his mum as a child gave him the itch to explore the world. The larger-than-life videos coming out of America during the early 2000s, meanwhile, crystallised his ambition to become a rapper. Mist’s arresting, grandiose music videos - taking in Dubai, Iceland and most recently Kenya - are a realisation of those dreams.

Family remains an important motivation for the Birmingham MC. Beyond providing for his daughter, he explains, the legacy he really wants to pass on is financial freedom. “Fatherhood gives you a purpose,” he reflects. “You can’t really just be out here wasting time; you’ve gotta pave the way for your offspring.”

To do so, he intends to carry on following advice given to him by SBTV’s Jamal Edwards, before his 2015 Warm Up Session . “I never used to really mention anything from my past, but he said he wants me to tell my story. From there, he opened the door where it was easier for me to talk about certain things.” With that freestyle now approaching five million plays, Mist’s is clearly a story people need to hear.

- - -

- - -

Words: Alex McFadyen

Photography: Charlie Cummings

For tickets to the latest Mist shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.