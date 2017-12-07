Experimentation Is Encouraged: The Clubbing Roots Of He.She.They

Clubbing is supposed to be a transformative experience, something that sits outwith the fissures of the everyday.

London crew He.She.They tap into this, embodying the outsider power that club culture that channel.

Set to host a special event at the capital's Ministry Of Sound this weekend, He.She.They will be joined by a series of guests for a lust-fuelled party like no other.

The line up bristles with inter-generational outlaws, ranging from Marshall Jefferson to Miss Kittin, Venice Calypso to Maze & Masters, Sam Togni to Little Gay Brother.

Here, the He.She.They team discuss a few of the key touchstones, the vital tastemakers who informed their clubbing worldview...

Torture Garden

It’s still one of the most interesting parties in London. It’s fetish night but the emphasis is very much on consent and those who break that rule are out. There are dungeon monitors so people can feel safe, a couples' room, different types of music and boundary pushing performances.

Especially when held in a venue like Electrowerkz it works so well. It’s a real experience with different themed rooms with great productions. It allows for all kinds of pansexual experimentation with no judgements about consensual acts or body shaming. It’s one of freest spaces you can be in the UK and it’s a testament to the team that it’s been going for so long.

You can also just dance if you want to... from buck naked to a full rubber suit.

Inferno

Inferno is a really important night in London which embraces queer culture, the non-gendered and the gender fluidity from the brilliant minds of performance artist Lewis G.Burton and the sublimely talented techno producer/DJ Venice Calypso.

It’s a very future thinking arty crowd. London’s 2018 answer to the Blitz or Taboo. Performance art from the quirky to downright disturbing add to the trip. The music there is really good which is sometimes a bit of an after thought at these kinds of nights but with the likes of Wax Wings, Samantha Togni and Warboy who have all played for He.She.They. too we feel a real kindred spirit of the night. Inferno even ran a summit on queer culture recently.

Klubnacht

It may sound a bit cliched but Klubnacht at Berghain/Panorama Bar really is so special; a cultural voyage rather than just another cool party. Hours melt into days. It’s an environment that allows people to be people; totally free and fearless. It’s a brave space for LGBTQUIA+ and beyond.

The music programming is second to none if you’re an underground house or techno fan. The venue as a space in itself is special and impressive. The last time we were there Maya Jane Coles, Honey Dijon, Heidi and Alinka all played and people ate ice cream; perfect. It’s our happy place and words will never be able to do the place justice; it’s something to be experienced rather than just described.

Maya Jane Coles

Maya Jane Coles is a seminal artist to us, Her high standard of output in all her creativity is something which inspires us and we endeavour to put back into our club nights. Her achievements also are too many to mention here, but supporting Depeche Mode in 2017, four essential mixes under her belt, over 20 worldwide magazine covers and many awards most recently Best Producer and Best Album from DJMag for her latest LP 'Take Flight' are some key recent highlights.

In the years we have worked on releasing her music with her via her independent label I/AM/ME and with other partners we have connected with the teams we work with as a family. The same goes for the parties she plays, especially in London we have built the most weird and wonderful family which has grown organically year upon year.

This group of people come together out of pure love for music, laughter, release from the tensions of life and above all, looking out for one another. Welcoming people from all walks of life where the only necessary common denominators are acceptance, kindness with a little bit of silly thrown in. We wanted to create a party which allowed this energy to spread as far as possible, whilst still holding true to our core crew values. So far it’s thumbs up all round from the original crew and all the people the word is spreading to.

Of course our favourite He.She.They parties will always include our wonderful MJC on the bill.

Wax Wings

Wax Wings embodies artistry in everything that he does; original productions including one of our favourites 'Whisper' EP which comes out before He.She.They on June 29th (look out for some spins from the EP on the night), remixes, stunningly skilled make up looks on himself and others, drawing, animation, modelling, too many even to list.

He excels in everything he turns his hand to, including teaching himself Japanese! His Halloween costumes are always a spectacle I look forward to on a yearly basis.

As one of our resident DJ’s and the only artist to have played every single He.She.They. party so far the fact that Wax is so supportive of us in everything we have put into this event series spurs us on regularly. He certainly would not sugar coat it for us if he didn’t think we were onto something in creating a place without prejudice for people to be people in a party environment.

He truly encapsulates: Experimentation. Is. Encouraged.

