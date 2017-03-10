Django Django Send In Some Snaps From The Road

Django Django have been a little quiet of late.

Content to linger in the background, the band have been working on fresh material while Dave MacLean's production and label duties have seen him embark on numerous different projects.

Breaking cover, Django Django decided to headline this year's Skye Live festival, a boutique event in the Scottish Hebrides.

Imbibing some much-needed fresh air, Django Django packed away a camera in their kitbag and proceeded to document a weekend of misbehaviour on a Scottish island.

Check out the results above...

