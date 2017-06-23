Culture Clash: Naaz

Life is moving fast for Naaz.

The Dutch pop talent seems to surge forward with each passing release, recording as and when she can.

Recent single 'As Fun' was written and penned in a Berlin airport, but she's also worked with some top names, enhancing and refining her skills as she goes.

New EP 'Bits Of Naaz' is out now, and it collects those formative steps into one bundle, marking her out as a pop voice that shouldn't be ignored.

We've been listening to it all day, so we decided to get to know Naaz a little better, and find out how she spends her down time...

Favourite Film...

Oh honestly I don't know, I hardly ever watch movies because I'm so impatient haha!

I just asked my brother what movie might've been my favorite since the only time I watch movies is when he puts one on haha. Maybe I'll just go for a really basic answer and say I really liked 'The Notebook' because that's the only movie name I remember on the spot.

Ask me about series, though, and I'm alll yours!

Favourite Album...

Lorde - 'Pure Heroine', it feels so unintentionally innovative. Like they never meant to become legends, (Ella and Joel Little) like it all just happened by simply letting feelings happen... so simplistic yet so difficult to accomplish.

I have nothing but admiration for that bundle of joy... the baby of all new music inspiration!

Favourite TV...

How I Met Your Mother, 100000%. Infinite percent. The way that series is put together blows me away every time I re-watch all seasons all together.

Yes, I have no patience for movies, but I WILL binge How I Met Your Mother!

Favourite Gadget...

My laptop, it blows me away how I can do pratically anything on that little thing. How I make song-children with it, all my songs were born there, it's like a hospital for music...

And every now and then you get to play with the other song-children, and play some tunes on YouTube or Spotify or something else. Anything's possible, not to mention I can binge How I Met Your Mother on it too.

- - -

'Bits Of Naaz' EP is out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.