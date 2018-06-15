Culture Clash: Charlotte Lawrence

In just a few short months Charlotte Lawrence has established herself as a vital pop talent.

Each new release revels in ingenuity, with the songwriter blending colour, shade, and different hues to create something dazzling.

New EP 'Young' is out now, a daring, dazzling collection of pop potential, brought together just in time for the weekend.

Clash caught up with the alt-pop riser to gain a handle on her extra-curricular tastes...

Book

My favourite book in the moment is Just Kids by Patti Smith. This book struck me in such a way that I genuinely felt the shit she was feeling. It is so beautifully written and it is such an incredibly interesting and honestly iconic story that was told so perfectly by Patti Smith.

I’ve re-read it now three times. It inspired me in such a way that I’ve actually written about 10 songs completely based off that book.

TV Show

Eeeeeesh right now I’m binge watching the office for the fifth time and I’m re-watching Vampire Diaries, 90210, and Gossip Girl. Also my father has a new show called Whiskey Cavalier that will air really soon (I was lucky enough to see a few episodes before they were out) and I’m actually obsessed. It’s so incredible and funny and dramatic and I feel like people will LOVE IT.

I’m a sucker for comedies and action shows with a few cheesy teen dramas hahaha!

Film

So hard to pick my favourite movie because I LOVE watching good movies. But I’d say one of my all time favourites is Perks Of Being A Wallflower. So beautifully written, the actors were incredible, and the director was insane. The meaning behind that movie and the deepness throughout it is beautiful. I watched it twice back to back the first time I saw it. Again, like the book, it inspired me and still inspires me daily.

I also just watched Incredibles 2 and LOVED IT.

Album

This is also such a hard question. Without thinking into it I’m just gonna list some of favourite albums that instantly came to mind:

Damien Rice’s albums - 'O' and '9'

Bon Iver’s albums - 'For Emma, Forever Ago' and 'Bon Iver'

Fleetwood Mac - 'Fleetwood Mac'

The Beatles - 'Revolver'

Ben Howard - 'I Forget Where We Were' and 'Every Kingdom'

The Killers

Joni Mitchell

Coldplay - 'Parachutes', 'A Rush Of Blood To The Head', 'X&Y'

And for more modern albums...

Bridge - 'Wreck'

Rex Orange County - 'Apricot Princess'

Phoebe Bridgers - 'Stranger In The Alps'

'Call Me By Your Name' Soundtrack

Ed Sheeran - '+'

Ed Sheeran - 'X'

Harry Styles - 'Harry Styles'

Sza - 'Ctrl'

Jorja Smith - 'Lost And Found'

I know I’ve listed so many but I honestly have SO MANY MORE. These are just my in the moment off the top of my mind - all legendary albums.

Catch Charlotte Lawrence at London's KOKO on September 18th supporting LAUV.

