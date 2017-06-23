Clash Tech: One-Box Wonders

The days of littering a living-room with speakers are over. For most, it’s all about one-box that rules the roost with sonic aplomb. Whether you dance to celestial jukeboxes, such as Spotify and Tidal, or hook-up to a hard drive chock-full of tunes, there are smart contenders at every price. These speakers bring Bluetooth into the mix and mostly offer wi-fi connection options, too, such as AirPlay. Some are part of a plug-and-play ecosystem for multi-room music, others have specific streaming-services as part of their digital DNA, and a select few offer voice-controls. While it’s great to have fancy tricks as a part of the package, the killer issues should still be sound quality and design. You can typically add a Google Chromecast or Amazon Alexa dongle for an instant upgrade on features. The hard part is to find a prince among all the frogs. The good news is Clash has done the hard work. No need to thank us.

Marshall Stanmore (multi-room)

£399 marshallheadphones.com

What: A brooding chunk of audio dynamite, clad in the instantly recognisable style of a vintage Marshall guitar-amp with impeccably handsome brass tone-control knobs to twiddle. But make no mistake, this bad boy packs serious smarts, too, such as built-in Chromecast.

Why: This is the multi-room variant of the Marshall Stanmore and so offers a plethora of connection options. It’s a versatile musical juggernaut that will certainly get the after-party started. Be assured, it goes all the way up to eleven.

Why not: This sonic monster lacks the finesse of some of the pricier options here. If you like your music served as hearty meat-and-potatoes, there’s plenty to get your teeth into here.

B&W Zeppelin Wireless

£499 bowersandwilkins.co.uk

What: This oh-so-distinctively shaped boombox is the most iconic design of the past decade. And under the hood, your money reels-in the audio boffinry of the world’s top speaker-maker.

Why: To put this bluntly, the Zeppelin is an incredibly rare hybrid of a truly sophisticated songbird with proper balls-out power. No matter how loud, it never loses its subtle dynamics.

Why not: Lacks the wireless trickery of some recent rivals and is unlikely to play nicely with next-gen wireless standards. That said, the Zep delivers the goods where it counts. Shove a £30 Chromecast audio-dongle in the optical socket and it’ll be ready to rock for many a year.

BlueSound Pulse 2

£649 bluesound.com

What: The Pulse 2 is a great wireless speaker in its own right and designed to be part of a fully fledged multi-room setup. You get cutting-edge digital trickery and sophisticated sonics.

Why: Bluesound hails from a stable of thoroughbred audio-brands, even though it is not a name that trips-off the tongue. It supports next-gen audio standards and those of you who are kitting-out a number of rooms at once will find Bluesound is a classy option.

Why not: The styling is best described as functional rather than head-turning. And the harsh truth is that, at this price, the Pulse 2 is outgunned by the audio performance of the top dogs

Naim Muso QB

£649 naimaudio.com

What: This cube-shaped speaker serves up block-rocking beats with incredible finesse and enviable industrial-design. Unsurprising, given that Naim is one of world’s top audio-marques

Why: Some say the Muso QB is worth the money for its sumptuous volume-dial alone. Crank it up, though, and the music that pours forth will shake your soul as well as your walls. Got a big home? It’ll work seamlessly in multi-room mode with another QB – or its larger brethren

Why not: The Naim offers a wide array of connection options. A shame, then, that its app lacks the class of the overall package. And then there’s the price. Even so, if you can you should

Sonos One

£199 sonos.com

What: Say hello to the smallest (and newest) member of the Sonos family. It has Amazon Alexa tech baked-in and represents an affordable entry-point into this slick audio ecosystem

Why: This wee beastie opens the door to the classy Sonos multi-room experience and lets you to bark-out commands at Alexa, such as: “play Stormzy on Spotify” or “book an Uber”.

Why not: The One sounds great for its compact size. Inevitably, though, you pay a premium for the frictionless wireless setup of Sonos, which still doesn’t support high-res audio. Unsure what that is? Relax, this one will suit you just fine.

JBL Link 300

£249 uk.jbl.com

What: This JBL speaker brings Google Assistant to the party, which is super-handy for, among other things, yelling instructions whenever your hands are otherwise engaged

Why: Pound-for-pound, the Link 300 delivers plenty of sonic boom, despite being limited by its modest dimensions. If you want to up-the-ante, consider its bigger sibling, the Link 500.

Why not: Design is a little utilitarian and the sound is more about letting the good times roll than audio nirvana. The voice-recognition feature, while handy, is not always on-the-money

