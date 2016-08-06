Clash DJ Mix - Warren XcInce

Warren XcInce has always trod his own path.

Academic from a young age, he swapped London for Nottingham, stepping defiantly outside the blistering currents of the capital.

Perhaps this is what's enabled the rising producer space to develop his own voice, outwith any determined scene or sound.

Stealing from whatever holds his attention, Warren XcInce has pieced together a style that arrives club-ready, fusing left-field R&B, hip-hop, electro funk and more.

Set to play the final instalment of the current Clash x Burst series tonight (May 26th) we've managed to pin down a brand new mix from the prodigal talent.

It's a dexterous shuffler, with the DJ continually flicking between styles while retaining that essential sense of rhythm.

Tracklisting:

Crayon - Flee (feat. Ann Shirley)

Versailles The Everything - H.N.I.C.

Syd - Treading Water

Analogue Monsta - Conversion Theory [Scion A/V]

DJ Mitsu the Beats - Academism [Jazzy Sport]

KEI-LI x Robotaki - GTA

Funk PND - Come and See Me (Hasan Insane Remix)

The Rah Band - Messages From The Stars (12'' Atjazz Re-Edit)

Bernard Wright - Just Chillin' Out (Kartell Edit)

Karizma [K2 Vs Kelis] - Glow Lock Arf (Vandalized Edit) [Xclnce Reprise]

Joe - Claptrap [Hessle Audio]

DKVPZ - Deixa [Soulection]

AbJo - Vibração Comigo (Vibe With Me)

Lite Spots (NewLife Edit)

Dj Dozia - Pop Culture (KiNK Mix) [Ovium]

Alex Seidel - Quinn [Money $ex Records]

