Clash DJ Mix - Tom Zanetti x K.O Kane

Tom Zanetti has had a storming summer.

Currently in the middle of a residency at vital Ibiza nightspot Sankeys, new single 'More & More' is fast becoming an anthem.

Set to play a full UK tour this Autumn, the producer will pop past always on-point Shoreditch club XOYO for a neat London date.

Tom Zanetti buddies up with K.O. Kane for the latest Clash DJ Mix, and it's an up-front selection fuelled by a summer spent on the clubbing front line.

Tom tells us: "We’ve crammed a bit of everything into this mix to show you what we’ve been dropping in our sets over summer. It’s been a stacked out season for us, playing all over Europe and the UK with loads of good new music to play! Hope you enjoy."

Dive in below.

Tracklisting:

Tom Zanetti - More & More (feat. Karen Harding)

Edx - Bloom

Camelphat - Cola

Fisher - Ya Kidding

DJ S.K.T - Jack That Jack

Riton - Money (Shadow Child Remix)

James Hype ft. Kelli-Leigh - More Than Friends (VIP Mix)

Tom Zanetti - You Want Me (feat. Sadie Ama)

Burno Felrlan - Bassline Riddim

Tom Zanetti - Darlin (VIP Mix)

MIST - Sick Made (Swifter Beater Remix)

TQD - Vibisng Ting

