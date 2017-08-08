Clash DJ Mix - Tom Zanetti x K.O Kane

Tom Zanetti has had a storming summer.
Currently in the middle of a residency at vital Ibiza nightspot Sankeys, new single 'More & More' is fast becoming an anthem.
Set to play a full UK tour this Autumn, the producer will pop past always on-point Shoreditch club XOYO for a neat London date.
Tom Zanetti buddies up with K.O. Kane for the latest Clash DJ Mix, and it's an up-front selection fuelled by a summer spent on the clubbing front line.
Tom tells us: "We’ve crammed a bit of everything into this mix to show you what we’ve been dropping in our sets over summer. It’s been a stacked out season for us, playing all over Europe and the UK with loads of good new music to play! Hope you enjoy."
Dive in below.
Tracklisting:
Tom Zanetti - More & More (feat. Karen Harding)
Edx - Bloom
Camelphat - Cola
Fisher - Ya Kidding
DJ S.K.T - Jack That Jack
Riton - Money (Shadow Child Remix)
James Hype ft. Kelli-Leigh - More Than Friends (VIP Mix)
Tom Zanetti - You Want Me (feat. Sadie Ama)
Burno Felrlan - Bassline Riddim
Tom Zanetti - Darlin (VIP Mix)
MIST - Sick Made (Swifter Beater Remix)
TQD - Vibisng Ting
- - -