Clash DJ Mix - Tim Garcia

Every city has its own energy, but London's burns brighter than most.

The capital's swirling communities intermingle, giving rise to some of the most potent club culture creations on the planet.

Right now, jazz is popping off, with a clutch of musicians in London helping to forge pathways for the music.

As both a DJ and broadcaster Tim Garcia has been watching this happen, supporting these developments wherever possible.

This new mix is titled 'LDN State Of Mind' and it's an ode to the city Tim calls home, and it's endless inspirational qualities...

This mix was made to explore the relationship between Jazz and Electronic music from the 90’s to the present. It focusses on artists, producers and labels from London, who have and continue to make an impact on this music, along with emerging talents in the jazz and broken beat scenes.

I felt it was the right time to look into this relationship as many of the contemporary Jazz musicians in London are not just influenced by jazz, funk and hip-hop but also broken beat, grime, UK garage and drum ‘n’ bass – sounds that originated in the capital.

The intention was to pay homage to the original broken beat pioneers such as 4hero, Bugz In The Attic and IG Culture whilst also highlighting the young UK jazz cats and broken beat producers doing it like Kamaal Williams, Tenderlonious, Nubya Garcia, Joe Armon-Jones and Maxwell Owin, Emma-Jean Thackray, Shy One and Danvers along with labels like 22amusic, Brownswood, Astigmatic records, YAM, On The Corner, Eglo records and of course Co-op presents (who span both generations).

A special mention has to go to the Jazz Re:Freshed crew (Adam Moses and Top Rock), who have pioneered both jazz and broken beat for many years now and without their tireless efforts we wouldn’t have the exciting Jazz scene we have today. Not to mention of course 2000black which has consistently been releasing the best broken beat since the early 2000’s. I hope you enjoy the mix.

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

Jaubi - Lahore State of Mind (Al Dobson Jr Remix) [Astigmatic Records]

Tenderlonious & The 22Archestra - Yussef's Groove [22amusic]

Collocutor - Agama (Contours Remix) [On The Corner Records]

Joe Armon-Jones & Maxwell Owin - Minds Eye [YAM Records]

Hector Plimmer - Sunshine (Emma-Jean Thackray remix) [Albert’s Favourite’s]

Nubya Garcia - When We Are [Nyasha 001]

Kamaal Williams - Catch The Loop [Black Focus Records]

Danvers - My Nina [C0op Presents]

TY – Somehow, Somewhere, Someway (Kaidi Tatham Remix) [Jazz Re:freshed]

Gene Harris - Los Alamitos Latinfunklovesong (Bugz In The Attic Remix) [Blue Note Records]

MJ Cole - Sincere (Jazzanova Remix) [Talkin’ Loud]

Roni Size Reprazent - Watching Windows (Roni Size meets Nuyorican Soul) [Talkin’ Loud]

J Dilla - Rico Suave Bossa Nova [BBE Music]

Marcos Valle - Parabens (Daz I-Kue - Buz Dub) [Far-Out Recordings]

Toshio Matsuura Group - Brown Paper Bag [Brownswood]

4 Hero - We Who Are Not As Others (Jazzanova Remix) [Talkin’ Loud/Mercury Records]

K15 – Sunburst [Eglo Records]

Shy One – Waterfalls [Self-released]

EVM128 - Gamma Riddim [COop Presents]

Henry Wu - Substance (IG Culture & Alex Phountzi Remix) [COop Presents]

Scarface - I Seen A Man Die (4hero remix) [Raw Canvas Records]

- - -

Founder of Música Macondo, Tim Garcia presents a show every Friday night from 1-3am on Jazz FM.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.