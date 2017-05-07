Clash DJ Mix - The Supermen Lovers

The Supermen Lovers - real name Guillaume Atlan - came of age during the golden age of French house.
It was a time when Gallic charm seemed to go international, when hit singles emerged from French dancefloors on a near weekly basis.
Guillaume Atlan notched up a few of his own. 2001's 'Starlight' is a perennial floor-mover, the sort of go-to device DJs needed around the globe for stubborn crowds.
But that impish appeal didn't end there. The Supermen Lovers has gone on to construct a decade long run of underground success, keeping the flame alive when media attention veered to other aspects of club culture.
Set to enjoy a stellar 2018, the French producer has arranged a very special DJ Mix for your enjoyment, and it contains a plethora of his own tracks.
A frisky dancefloor selection, it's a neat forward-facing arrangement from a talent who enjoys widespread respect.
Tracklisting:
1. The Supermen Lovers - Eyes On You feat Scarlett Quinn
2. The Supermen Lovers - Vodka feat Igor & Natty Fensie
3. The Supermen Lovers - Clock Sucker
4. Vitalic - Poison Lips
5. Bufi - Peaks (Damon Jee Remix) - Discotexas
6. SBTRCK - NEW DORP. NEW YORK (Original Mix)
7. Denya Family - ‘Monkey Business' ft. Kiko Bun (MANT Remix)
8. Mason - Dehli Express
9. Roommates - Vahlala
10. The Supermen Lovers - Belle Nuit
11. Entschuldigung - Fahrenheit
12. The Supermen Lovers - Longue Nuit
