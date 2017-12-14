Clash DJ Mix - The Dreem Teem

The Dreem Teem could only come from London.

A group of DJs brought together by the capital's club culture, their early raving days were spent adding a soulful side to legendary pirate London Underground.

When UK garage blew up it took The Dreem Teem with it, as their lively, impeccably tailored sets helped push some of the era's most innovative sounds.

An absolute club institution, The Dreem Teem boast stints on Radio 1 and KISS FM but are rarely happier than when they're behind the decks, on a good system, with a fiery crowd in front of them.

Set to play Annie Mac's Lost And Found out in Malta next year, the collective are willing to meet the challenges and expectations of a fresh clubbing generation head-on.

As a preview The Dreem Teem have constructed a fresh mix for your ears, and it's an absolute blinder - opening with dancehall flavours it takes no prisoners, with the sheer energy on display reaching formidable levels.

You simply have to sit back and listen...

Tracklisting:

Bouncing Flow - K2 Family (Sticky 17 Remix)

Get Low - Geeneus feat Ms Dynamite

Lock Down - Jook 10

Girls Like Us - B15

Project (Dreem Teem v Roska Remix)

Golden - Kara Marni (Zed Bias Remix)

Dance To The Rhythm - Carl H (Paul Benjamin Remix)

Bubbles - Zed Bias

Play It Cool - Zac Samuel and Kyla (Tazer Remix)

Mans Not Hot - Big Shaq (Dreem Teem Edit)

YellowTail - Geeneus

Say A Prayer - Toddla T feat Chaka Khan & Popcaan

Jump - Double 99

Dance All Night - DJ Fen feat Kit Rice (Underbass Mix)

More Fiya - MOAD

Trouble - Icarus (Dreem Teem Ubiquity Edit)

- - -

Annie Mac's Lost and Found takes place between May 3rd - 6th - tickets.

