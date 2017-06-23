Clash DJ Mix - T. Williams

T. Williams has been there, done that, and designed a pretty natty t-shirt too.

Starting life as a grime innovator, his movement through the spectrum of UK underground sounds saw the producer settle on house.

Remaining at the cutting edge, his work takes that classic house template and sluices it through with bass energy.

New EP 'The Learning Process' is out now, and - as the title suggests - it's T. Williams bringing his experience to the fore while accepting fresh influences in the process.

This new mix from the producer reflects this process, and it's packed with underground thrills, with T. Williams replicating the energy of a small, compact club with a low ceiling.

Murky late night vibes, it kicks off with a Kerem Akdag remix and brings the energy throughout.

Tracklisting:

Georgi Barrel - Rhyme Goes On (Kerem Akdag Remix)

Danvers - My Nina

Detroit Swindle ft Seven Davis Jr - Flavourism

S3A - Wu

Impact Myron - We Can Get Down (Lost. Act Edit)

Kim English - Nitelife (MAW Nite Mix)

Laroze - Port De La Lune

Baffled - Over You

James Jacob - Cargo

T. Williams & James Jacob ft. Tim Deluxe - Learning Process

James Jacob - All The Classics

T. Williams - Don’t Leave

T. Williams - MF

Unknown - Jam Dub

Foli Djembe - Krywald & Farrer

DJ Lag - Daises

T. Williams - Same But Different

T. Williams & James Jacob - Call It In

