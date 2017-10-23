Clash DJ Mix - Ronnie Spiteri

Ronnie Spiteri grew up in the crèche of rave culture.

His father was a DJ, meaning that some of the first sounds he ever heard emanated from the fulcrums of Chicago and Detroit.

Playing his first set at the age of 11, the selector quickly developed his own style, a stripped down take on house and techno's visceral rush.

Releasing on some of the best labels in the game, Ronnie Spiteri recently buddied up with Viva Music for new EP 'Flashing Lights'.

A titanic return, it sparks the DJ to get back behind the decks, recording a very special mix for Clash.

Matching tunes from Reset Robot, Dachshund and David Aurel with his own productions, it's a heads-down mix that emphasises subtle shifts in tone and texture.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Vidas (Original Mix) Reset Robot

2. Sense (Original Mix) Dachshund

3. Pressure (Original Club Mix) Erik Hagleton

4. Black Angel (Angels On Earth Mix) David Aurel

5. Doi (Original Mix) Marc Faenger

6. On (dubspeekaRMX)

7. Involve Me (Original Mix) Albuquerqe

8. Revenge - Ronnie Spiteri

9. Alley Right (Original Mix) Paul Ursin

10. Ronnie Spiteri - Multiply_POBLA MSTRD 16

11. Sirens feat. Mizbee (Original Mix) Mark Jenkyns

12. Move On (Original Mix) David Aurel

13. Sugar Lips - Ronnie Spiteri

- - -

Ronnie Spiteri's new EP 'Flashing Lights' is out next month on Viva Music.

