Clash DJ Mix - Ralph Hardy x NANG GIRLS

Mid-week turnup crew, Clash has you covered.
Tomorrow we're hosting a party at West London's Notting Hill Arts Club with Roll Deep's Manga Saint Hilare, Nottingham MC Snowy, Jme favourites Vibbar, DB Sound System and NANG GIRLS. (For more information and to RSVP, click here).
To get us all fired up for the occasion, the NANG GIRLS team and Ralph Hardy have linked up to provide a mix that sees eight hands on deck; Ralph, Denaas, DJ Shaxx and Jess Ajose.
Check out the mammoth mix now, and the tracklist after the jump.
- - -
Ralph Hardy (00:00 - 33:00)
Louis Culture Ft. Tariq Disu - What Money Done
Amber-Simone - Mountain
Day Fly - Do You Need Me
Kojey Radical - 2471
Thieta Ft. Louis Culture - What U Gonna Do
Hood Hippies Ft. Nic Da Kid - Loverman
tenkai - 12 26 15
Da Beatfreakz Ft. Giggs - Swingin In Da Whip
Rejjie Snow - Hello
Trill Sammy - Do Not Disturb
A2 - I NEED
Vince Staples - Get the Fuck Off My Dick
Sampha - Plastic 100°C (Woodgrain Remix)
The Streets - Burn Bridges
SiR - D'Evils
Denaas (33:00 - 01:00:00)
Jaden Smith - Icon
Young Dolph Ft. Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign - Go Get Sum Mo
IAMDDB - Shade
A2 - 2X (DBLE)
Octavian Ft. Sam Wise - 100 Degrees
Suspect Ft. Jesse James Solomon & Skepta - One Way
GoldLink Ft. Gucci Mane, Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy - Crew (Remix)
SL - Tropical Drake & Blocboy
JB - Look Alive
Harlem Spartans - Call Me A Spartan
Mela Twins - Fleek Bop
Headie One x RV - Know Better
Loski - Loose
Lowkey, Bradz & Kash - Red Card
Fredo - They Ain’t 100
Loski - Cool Kid
Yxng Bane - Vroom
B Young - Jumanji
Saweetie - Icy Girl
808INK - Flexing (Side A)
DJ Shaxx (01:00:00 - 01:21:00)
Giggs Ft. Sneakbo - Active
Mist - Hot Property
Migos - Emoji A Chain
Kodak Black - Roll In Peace
Rich the Kid- New Freezer
Little Dragon - Wildfire
Migos - Walk It Like I Talk It
BlocBoy JB Ft. Drake - Look Alive
Chris Brown Ft. Yo Gotti, Kodak Black & A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Pills and Automobiles
Blac Youngsta - Booty
Future Ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Campaign
YFN Lucci Ft. PnB Rock - Everyday We Lit
6ix9ine - GUMMO
Jess Ajose (01:21:00 - 01:47:00)
La Goony Chonga - Modelo
Danifox - CM (Instrumental)
??? - ???? ????
Krept & Konan Ft. J Hus - Get A Stack
BSNYEA - Bartender Please
Thast - Play My Shit
DJ NA - Hot Peppa Wine Mine Riddim
Dean x No Mercy x Vogue - Porn Song (Club Edit)
Quality Control Ft. City Girls - Fuck Dat N*gga
Jarreau Vandal - Like I Love You (Vandalized Edit)
HABIBIBOI - Mood
Snoop Dog - Sensual Seduction (Instrumental)
SL - Gentleman
DJ Lag - Khonkolo
Olamide Ft. Skepta - Sheevita Juice
Fish Go Deep Ft. Tracey K - The Cure & The Cause (Dennis Ferrer Remix)
Gaia Beat x Sam Blans - Pé no Pescoco
