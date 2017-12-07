Clash DJ Mix - Ralph Hardy x NANG GIRLS

Mid-week turnup crew, Clash has you covered.

Tomorrow we're hosting a party at West London's Notting Hill Arts Club with Roll Deep's Manga Saint Hilare, Nottingham MC Snowy, Jme favourites Vibbar, DB Sound System and NANG GIRLS. (For more information and to RSVP, click here).

To get us all fired up for the occasion, the NANG GIRLS team and Ralph Hardy have linked up to provide a mix that sees eight hands on deck; Ralph, Denaas, DJ Shaxx and Jess Ajose.

Check out the mammoth mix now, and the tracklist after the jump.

- - -

Ralph Hardy (00:00 - 33:00)

Louis Culture Ft. Tariq Disu - What Money Done

Amber-Simone - Mountain

Day Fly - Do You Need Me

Kojey Radical - 2471

Thieta Ft. Louis Culture - What U Gonna Do

Hood Hippies Ft. Nic Da Kid - Loverman

tenkai - 12 26 15

Da Beatfreakz Ft. Giggs - Swingin In Da Whip

Rejjie Snow - Hello

Trill Sammy - Do Not Disturb

A2 - I NEED

Vince Staples - Get the Fuck Off My Dick

Sampha - Plastic 100°C (Woodgrain Remix)

The Streets - Burn Bridges

SiR - D'Evils



Denaas (33:00 - 01:00:00)

Jaden Smith - Icon

Young Dolph Ft. Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign - Go Get Sum Mo

IAMDDB - Shade

A2 - 2X (DBLE)

Octavian Ft. Sam Wise - 100 Degrees

Suspect Ft. Jesse James Solomon & Skepta - One Way

GoldLink Ft. Gucci Mane, Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy - Crew (Remix)

SL - Tropical Drake & Blocboy

JB - Look Alive

Harlem Spartans - Call Me A Spartan

Mela Twins - Fleek Bop

Headie One x RV - Know Better

Loski - Loose

Lowkey, Bradz & Kash - Red Card

Fredo - They Ain’t 100

Loski - Cool Kid

Yxng Bane - Vroom

B Young - Jumanji

Saweetie - Icy Girl

808INK - Flexing (Side A)



DJ Shaxx (01:00:00 - 01:21:00)

Giggs Ft. Sneakbo - Active

Mist - Hot Property

Migos - Emoji A Chain

Kodak Black - Roll In Peace

Rich the Kid- New Freezer

Little Dragon - Wildfire

Migos - Walk It Like I Talk It

BlocBoy JB Ft. Drake - Look Alive

Chris Brown Ft. Yo Gotti, Kodak Black & A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Pills and Automobiles

Blac Youngsta - Booty

Future Ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Campaign

YFN Lucci Ft. PnB Rock - Everyday We Lit

6ix9ine - GUMMO



Jess Ajose (01:21:00 - 01:47:00)

La Goony Chonga - Modelo

Danifox - CM (Instrumental)

??? - ???? ????

Krept & Konan Ft. J Hus - Get A Stack

BSNYEA - Bartender Please

Thast - Play My Shit

DJ NA - Hot Peppa Wine Mine Riddim

Dean x No Mercy x Vogue - Porn Song (Club Edit)

Quality Control Ft. City Girls - Fuck Dat N*gga

Jarreau Vandal - Like I Love You (Vandalized Edit)

HABIBIBOI - Mood

Snoop Dog - Sensual Seduction (Instrumental)

SL - Gentleman

DJ Lag - Khonkolo

Olamide Ft. Skepta - Sheevita Juice

Fish Go Deep Ft. Tracey K - The Cure & The Cause (Dennis Ferrer Remix)

Gaia Beat x Sam Blans - Pé no Pescoco

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.