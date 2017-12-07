  • Ralph Hardy
  • NANG GIRLS

Clash DJ Mix - Ralph Hardy x NANG GIRLS

Ahead of our party at Notting Hill Arts Club tomorrow...
Clash Music
Features
10 · 04 · 2018

Clash Music / / 10 · 04 · 2018
0

Mid-week turnup crew, Clash has you covered.

Tomorrow we're hosting a party at West London's Notting Hill Arts Club with Roll Deep's Manga Saint Hilare, Nottingham MC Snowy, Jme favourites Vibbar, DB Sound System and NANG GIRLS. (For more information and to RSVP, click here).

To get us all fired up for the occasion, the NANG GIRLS team and Ralph Hardy have linked up to provide a mix that sees eight hands on deck; Ralph, Denaas, DJ Shaxx and Jess Ajose.

Check out the mammoth mix now, and the tracklist after the jump.

- - -

Ralph Hardy (00:00 - 33:00)
Louis Culture Ft. Tariq Disu - What Money Done
Amber-Simone - Mountain
Day Fly - Do You Need Me
Kojey Radical - 2471
Thieta Ft. Louis Culture - What U Gonna Do
Hood Hippies Ft. Nic Da Kid - Loverman
tenkai - 12 26 15
Da Beatfreakz Ft. Giggs - Swingin In Da Whip
Rejjie Snow - Hello
Trill Sammy - Do Not Disturb
A2 - I NEED
Vince Staples - Get the Fuck Off My Dick
Sampha - Plastic 100°C (Woodgrain Remix)
The Streets - Burn Bridges
SiR - D'Evils

Denaas (33:00 - 01:00:00)
Jaden Smith - Icon
Young Dolph Ft. Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign - Go Get Sum Mo
IAMDDB - Shade
A2 - 2X (DBLE)
Octavian Ft. Sam Wise - 100 Degrees 
Suspect Ft. Jesse James Solomon & Skepta - One Way
GoldLink Ft. Gucci Mane, Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy - Crew (Remix)
SL - Tropical Drake & Blocboy
JB - Look Alive
Harlem Spartans - Call Me A Spartan
Mela Twins - Fleek Bop  
Headie One x RV - Know Better
Loski - Loose
Lowkey, Bradz & Kash - Red Card
Fredo - They Ain’t 100
Loski - Cool Kid
Yxng Bane - Vroom
B Young - Jumanji
Saweetie - Icy Girl
808INK - Flexing (Side A)

DJ Shaxx (01:00:00 - 01:21:00)
Giggs Ft. Sneakbo - Active 
Mist - Hot Property 
Migos - Emoji A Chain
Kodak Black - Roll In Peace 
Rich the Kid- New Freezer
Little Dragon - Wildfire 
Migos - Walk It Like I Talk It
BlocBoy JB Ft. Drake - Look Alive 
Chris Brown Ft. Yo Gotti, Kodak Black & A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Pills and Automobiles 
Blac Youngsta - Booty 
Future Ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Campaign 
YFN Lucci Ft. PnB Rock - Everyday We Lit 
6ix9ine - GUMMO

Jess Ajose (01:21:00 - 01:47:00)
La Goony Chonga - Modelo
Danifox - CM (Instrumental)
??? - ???? ????
Krept & Konan Ft. J Hus - Get A Stack
BSNYEA - Bartender Please 
Thast - Play My Shit
DJ NA - Hot Peppa Wine Mine Riddim
Dean x No Mercy x Vogue - Porn Song (Club Edit)
Quality Control Ft. City Girls - Fuck Dat N*gga
Jarreau Vandal - Like I Love You (Vandalized Edit)
HABIBIBOI - Mood 
Snoop Dog - Sensual Seduction (Instrumental)
SL - Gentleman 
DJ Lag - Khonkolo
Olamide Ft. Skepta - Sheevita Juice
Fish Go Deep Ft. Tracey K - The Cure & The Cause (Dennis Ferrer Remix)
Gaia Beat x Sam Blans - Pé no Pescoco

 

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

-

Follow Clash: