Clash DJ Mix - Prestige Pak

The soundclash sits at the heart of club culture.

It's an idea with its roots in Jamaica, with the confrontations between reggae and dub soundsystems, each desperate to prove their worth.

Now an international concept, it has long-lasting relevance in London, with clashes rippling through jungle, drum 'n' bass, grime, and more.

Roundhouse Rising recognise this, and have brought together four expert DJ teams for a one-off soundclash this Friday (March 2nd).

Sian Anderson will be the judge (aided by the crowd, naturally) with competing teams set to include Bossy London, Resonate Sounds, Girls Can't DJ and Prestige Pak.

Prestige Pak have constructed a special mix for Clash, a Soundclash Heat Up affair that explodes with energy from the off.

Straight up bashment killers that stray into hip-hop and other club sounds, this is one for the dancers, for the bootie shakers and rump movers.

Tune in now.

- - -

Tracklisting:

1. Ginuwine - In Those Jeans (Murlo Remix)

2. Vybz Kartel & Spice - Romping Shop

3. JoJo - Baby It's You

4. Aidonia - IG Girls

5. Ghetto Vanessa - Yuh Live Nice

6. Lady Chann - Hard Drive

7. Bad Gyal - Blink

8. Florentino - Bloodline

9. Junglepussy - Bling Bing

10. Vershon - Nuh Join

11. Masicka - Everyday

12. Cadenza - Hijack

13. Suku - Mad Sumady

14. Popcaan - So We Do It

15. 50 Cent - Candy Shop (Architect on the Drums)

16. J Hus ft. Baseman - Shawty Inda Bando

17. 45diBoss ft. Icekydd - Guh Deh Gyal

18. Vybz Kartel ft. Ishawna - Washer Dryer

19. Demarco - Backaz

20. Swing Ting - Bubble (Instrumental)

21. Stefflon Don ft. Jeremih - Tight Nookie

22. Populous - Umi

23. Busy Signal - Hot Spliff

24. Merca Bae - Said Riddim

25. MVP - Rock Ya Body (Prestige Pak Club Edit)

26. Epic B - Serenity Riddim

27. Cadenza x Buju Banton - Champion Spot

28. Byrell The Great ft. Buddah & Divoli Svere - Happy CVNT

29. False Witness - Buss Up

30. Hiram & Radical One - Mas Bum

31. LSDXOXO - Death Rattle

32. Kelis - Millionaire (rAHHH Edit)

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.