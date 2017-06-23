Clash DJ Mix: Poté Launches Versicolor

London by way of St. Lucia talent Poté launches new label Vericolor, a transnational, post-genre affair that sits at the cutting edge of club culture.

Bringing together various strands of the Afro-diasporic underground, the producer pinpoints the future rhythm machine, the relentless percussive drive that pushes dance music into the perpetual tomorrow.

Aiming to exist outside any particular style, Vericolor is more of an attitude, an approach that unites producers in Durban and London, Lisbon and Rio.

Here, Poté pieces together a mix that acts as a launch statement - expect absolute fire from the off...

"Named after St. Lucia’s national bird, Versicolor aims to create a collective and imprint which a picture of today’s Afro-diasporic club sounds, gathering artists around the world celebrating cultural diversity with asymmetrical rhythms and the groove-fuelled underground sounds that inspires me on a daily basis."

Poté at Jamz Supernova's Future Bounce night on Friday (June 30th) at Birthdays, London.