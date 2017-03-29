Clash DJ Mix - Phil Weeks

Hot Creations are an always reliable stamp of quality, do when the label decided to commission a re-work of their recent Frank Storm and Matteo Spedicati release we knew they'd produce something special.

Phil Weeks dived into the remix, adding a few textures of his own, glistening glimpses of his knowledge of house and disco.

Out now, the remix has been on near continually in the Clash office, so we asked the producer if he'd kindly piece together a full mix.

It's come just at the right time, too - the last of the winter snows are beginning to clear, and (hopefully) spring can shove its head above the soil.

Phil Weeks combines those effervescent house flavours to craft something intoxicating, veering past the borders of disco at points as he delves into the crates.

Uplifting and endlessly melodic, there's also an awareness of the underground - he's not afraid to go deep, when he needs to.

Tune in below.

Phil Weeks remix of Frank Storm and Matteo Spedicati's 'Gimme Tha Honey' is out now - buy link.

