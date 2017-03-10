Clash DJ Mix - off bloom

Anglo-Danish pop collective off bloom have a magpie-like instinct for new sounds.
Listening to their music, you can detect shards of maximalist hip-hop, lucid electronics, and day-glo adventures in modern pop music.
Agreeing to step behind the decks for Clash, off bloom have built a special mixtape that leans on these influences while breaking open future paths.
Opening with a party favourite from Ludacris, the mix then plunges into electronics from Flume and Sam Gellaitry, before emerging with special re-works for Maggie Rogers and Tove Lo.
It's an intriguing selection, with off bloom displaying admirable breadth and imagination while maintaining a remarkable sense of balanced coherency.
Laden with exclusives and the odd curveball, this is something a little bit different, and a little bit special. Tune in now.
Tracklisting:
Ludacris feat. Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa and Cashmere Cat - Party Girls (Sinjin Hawke Remix)
Flume feat. Kai - Never Be Like You
Sam Gellaitry - Long Distance
Cashmere Cat - Wedding Bells
Maggie Rogers - Alaska (off bloom Remix)
Hudson Mohawke - Thunder Bay
Kanye West - Black Skinhead
Tove Lo - Cool Girl (off bloom Remix)
Vera - Falling (feat. Okay Kaya)
RL Grime & What So Not - Tell Me
Baauer - One Touch feat. AlunaGeorge (VIP RMX)
Untitled off bloom prod. (Exclusive CLASH)
DJ Snake, Lil Jon - Turn Down for What
Major Lazer - Pon De Floor
Untitled off bloom prod. (Exclusive CLASH)
Sophie - Lemonade
Rustie - Raptor
Migos - Sloppy Toppy (2014)
Travis Scott - Goosebumps ft. Kendrick Lamar
Kanye West - Waves
50 Cent - Candy Shop ft. Olivia
SBTRKT - Wildfire ft. Little Dragon
Lou Bega - Mambo No. 5
Aaliyah - Try Again
Jennifer Lopez - Jenny from the Block Kid
Ink - Body Language ft. Usher, Tinashe
TLC - No Scrubs
Brandy - Afrodisiac
Christina Milian - Dip It Low
Nao vs A.K. Paul - So Good
Tom Tripp - Pamela
Jai Paul - BTSTU (Demo)
Bomfunk MC's - Freestyler
TNGHT - Higher Ground
Catch off bloom supporting Fickle Friends:
October
24 Manchester Gorilla
25 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
26 London O2 Forum
