Clash DJ Mix - off bloom

Anglo-Danish pop collective off bloom have a magpie-like instinct for new sounds.

Listening to their music, you can detect shards of maximalist hip-hop, lucid electronics, and day-glo adventures in modern pop music.

Agreeing to step behind the decks for Clash, off bloom have built a special mixtape that leans on these influences while breaking open future paths.

Opening with a party favourite from Ludacris, the mix then plunges into electronics from Flume and Sam Gellaitry, before emerging with special re-works for Maggie Rogers and Tove Lo.

It's an intriguing selection, with off bloom displaying admirable breadth and imagination while maintaining a remarkable sense of balanced coherency.

Laden with exclusives and the odd curveball, this is something a little bit different, and a little bit special. Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Ludacris feat. Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa and Cashmere Cat - Party Girls (Sinjin Hawke Remix)

Flume feat. Kai - Never Be Like You

Sam Gellaitry - Long Distance

Cashmere Cat - Wedding Bells

Maggie Rogers - Alaska (off bloom Remix)

Hudson Mohawke - Thunder Bay

Kanye West - Black Skinhead

Tove Lo - Cool Girl (off bloom Remix)

Vera - Falling (feat. Okay Kaya)

RL Grime & What So Not - Tell Me

Baauer - One Touch feat. AlunaGeorge (VIP RMX)

Untitled off bloom prod. (Exclusive CLASH)

DJ Snake, Lil Jon - Turn Down for What

Major Lazer - Pon De Floor

Untitled off bloom prod. (Exclusive CLASH)

Sophie - Lemonade

Rustie - Raptor

Migos - Sloppy Toppy (2014)

Travis Scott - Goosebumps ft. Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West - Waves

50 Cent - Candy Shop ft. Olivia

SBTRKT - Wildfire ft. Little Dragon

Lou Bega - Mambo No. 5

Aaliyah - Try Again

Jennifer Lopez - Jenny from the Block Kid

Ink - Body Language ft. Usher, Tinashe

TLC - No Scrubs

Brandy - Afrodisiac

Christina Milian - Dip It Low

Nao vs A.K. Paul - So Good

Tom Tripp - Pamela

Jai Paul - BTSTU (Demo)

Bomfunk MC's - Freestyler

TNGHT - Higher Ground

Catch off bloom supporting Fickle Friends:

October

24 Manchester Gorilla

25 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

26 London O2 Forum

