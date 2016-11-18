Clash DJ Mix - Nyra

Since its launch earlier this year Canoe Records have specialised in the kind of up front DJ weapons that crowds absolutely adore.

The series is rapidly evolving into something pretty damn special, too, with Nyra taking hold of the reins for the latest instalment.

A frisky EP replete with system smashers, Nyra leans on his formative house and disco influences for some spicy dancefloor fare.

Out now, the producer has decided to compliment the release with a brand new mix for your Friday delectation.

It's a mighty fine listen, with Nyra allowing each track to tease out, gently enveloped in the next before the fader switches over and he steers head-down towards the horizon.

In turns lavish and soulful, stripped down and electro, it's a frisky selection that leans on the sheer physical joy electronic music can bring.

Tune in now.

Nyra's 'Canoe 005' EP is out now.

