Clash DJ Mix - Moullinex

Moullinex is part of Lisbon's intense, multi-faceted creative community.

A deft selector, his disco vibes have become a staunch part of the city's clubbing scene, adding a Portuguese flavour to those epochal cuts.

Continually looking ahead, Moullinex crafts connections between disparate scenes, joining the dots to create a frisky stew all of his own.

New single 'Work It Out' finds the producer clashing with Fritz Helder (of Azari & III), and to celebrate he's crafted this special Clash mix.

It's an upfront selection, packed with club fare and hands-aloft moments of disco grandeur.

Get involved.

Tracklisting:

Kraak & Smaak - Prescription (Moods Remix)

Le Babar - Funky Dynamite & Hot Buttered Cookies

Joey Negro - More Fun to Compute

Moullinex - ?

Il Est Vilaine - Violent Vaccum

CleanerBirdee - Dinamo

Moullinex - Work it Out (feat. Fritz Helder)

Spanks - Abov

e Felipe Gordon - Rinogal

Nicky Soft Touch - When She Runs

Moullinex - ?

Fouk - Whiskey Ginger

Daphni - Hey Drum

