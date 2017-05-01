Clash DJ Mix - Moullinex

Moullinex is part of Lisbon's intense, multi-faceted creative community.
A deft selector, his disco vibes have become a staunch part of the city's clubbing scene, adding a Portuguese flavour to those epochal cuts.
Continually looking ahead, Moullinex crafts connections between disparate scenes, joining the dots to create a frisky stew all of his own.
New single 'Work It Out' finds the producer clashing with Fritz Helder (of Azari & III), and to celebrate he's crafted this special Clash mix.
It's an upfront selection, packed with club fare and hands-aloft moments of disco grandeur.
Get involved.
Tracklisting:
Kraak & Smaak - Prescription (Moods Remix)
Le Babar - Funky Dynamite & Hot Buttered Cookies
Joey Negro - More Fun to Compute
Moullinex - ?
Il Est Vilaine - Violent Vaccum
CleanerBirdee - Dinamo
Moullinex - Work it Out (feat. Fritz Helder)
Spanks - Abov
e Felipe Gordon - Rinogal
Nicky Soft Touch - When She Runs
Moullinex - ?
Fouk - Whiskey Ginger
Daphni - Hey Drum
- - -