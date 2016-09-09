Clash DJ Mix - Mella Dee

Mella Dee has built up an imposing catalogue, skipping between drum 'n' bass, techno, and more before settling on a muscular UKG-meets-house hybrid.

Launching his own Warehouse Music imprint, the producer seems to have found renewed focus in his work, alongside scouting out fresh music from other dancefloor talents.

The beat maker's new EP is incoming, and it finds Mella Dee continuing to absorb fresh elements into his highly distinctive framework.

As a mission statement the producer has constructed a new mix for Clash, and it's sheer fire from the off.

All energy and fast-paced ideas, the clinical mixing is matched to that stellar ear for a hook that will simply rise up through the system.

Tune in now.

Mella Dee's 'Woodlands' EP is incoming - pre-order LINK.

