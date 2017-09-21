Clash DJ Mix - Mark Fanciulli

Techno weekender The Social is set to toast its fifth year in barnstorming fashion this month.

Returning at the tail end of September, the diverse and eclectic line up zooms from Jackmaster to Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, Guy Gerber, Black Coffee, and more.

Running between September 29th - 30th, the event will feature a set from the always on-point selector Mark Fanciulli.

No stranger to the festival, Mark is currently rifling through record bags both physical and digital for something a little bit special for the Social crowd.

Ahead of this, he's kindly leaped behind the 1s and 2s for an exclusive Clash DJ Mix and it's a taut, forward-thinking electronic selection.

Opening with Rangø, and dipping through Sous Sol, Drastic Duo and more, this is one to savour.

Tune in below.

Tracklisting:

Rangø - Tin Tin [Truesounds Music]

Sous Sol - Believe It [Bondage Music]

Flashmob & Roland Clark - Even More Today (Dirty Channels Remix) [Flashmob LTD]

Drastic Duo - West Side [Deeperfect]

David Berrie - Hands To Pants [Hot Trax]

Flashmob & Roland Clark - Even More Today (DJ T. Remix) [Flashmob LTD]

Fabio Neural - Lombok [Stereo]

Jo Cooper - Running Free (Mr E Dub) [White]

- - -

The Social runs between September 29th - 30th at Maidstone, Kent.

For tickets to the latest Mark Fanciulli shows click HERE.

