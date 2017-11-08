Clash DJ Mix - Low Steppa

Low Steppa has always flown the flag for UK house music.

Through his DJ sets and regular Rinse FM appearance, the producer has continually offered a platform for new artists working in the house sphere.

Launching the Simma Black label, Low Steppa has taken this support to the next level.

Now approaching its 100th release, the imprint is a stamp of quality, matching dancefloor energy to an ability to sidestep the hype.

He commented recently: “I started Simma as an outlet for my own music as I was kind of doing my own thing and I've never been one to try and make a certain record to be on a certain label. The label has really grown since then, releasing music from so many artists I admire..."

Low Steppa decided to toast this milestone by getting in the mix for Clash, and it's a superb distillation of his ethos - a dexterous selection packed with tight mixing, it provides plenty of weekend energy.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

God Made Me Phunky (Accapella) - MD X-Spress

Twist - Fancy Inc & Samuel Dan

Satisfaction - Cassimm

That Wa - K & K vs Roger That

Treacker - Di Chiara Brothers

By My Side - The Deepshakerz

Disco - Rene Amesz & Lena Estetica

Lose It - The Deepshakerz

We Reminisce (Steez's Jacked Up Dub) - Scott Diaz

After That - T. Williams, James Jacob

Atmospheric Beats (Original Extended Version) - Kerri Chandler, Jerome Sydenham

H.O.U.S.E - Original Mix - Mr.V

Get Yo Drums Up (Original Mix) - Demuir

The Lost Bootleg - Muzikman Edition

Droppin Bombs - Joey Youngman

Work Me! (Gadamit) '96 - Armand Van Helden, Old School Junkies K

arma - Low Steppa feat. Alex Mills (Low’s Basement Mix)

Low Steppa feat. Alex Mills - 'Karma' is out now.

